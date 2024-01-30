Here’s the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S for you to see in its unshrouded (but still weirdly shadowy) production form. Jeep teased its electric SUV for us just a couple of weeks ago, but now we have some real photos showing the whole body and some glimpses of the interior to go with it.

The proportions are just as sleek and sporty as the prototype, as Jeep is really leaning into the performance angle, touting 600 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds. It features the current Wagoneer’s signature badging along the front doors and the American flag next to the “Wagoneer” lettering. The big wheels and relatively thin tires aren’t very Jeep-like, but this SUV looks like it’s very much designed for on-road use with the occasional light trek off the beaten path.

The view from the rear shows off its funky roof-mounted spoiler and the presence of yet another spoiler jutting out right under the rear window. An LED light bar arcs across the rear, and the rear bumper and tailgate feature some rather aggressive sculpting. It looks nothing like the current Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer today, and that’s a plus in our book. That said, it’s also a much smaller vehicle designed to compete in the same class size as something like a Grand Cherokee with two rows of seating.

On the inside, Jeep is showing off what looks like a quad-screen dash with large stacked touchscreens for both the central infotainment/climate control and then another touchscreen in front of the passenger. A large digital instrument cluster displays a full navigation view in front of the driver. Meanwhile, the top/main infotainment touchscreen shows off a McIntosh display. Jeep says the Wagoneer S will boast an available 19-speaker McIntosh audio system, so expect that to rule. This view of the dash from above is also shown through what Jeep says is a standard dual-pane panoramic moonroof.

Other interior details we’ll point out are the presence of a rotary shift knob, Jeep’s now-customary Selec-Terrain toggle (featuring Sand, Snow, Eco, Auto and Sport modes) and a rather dramatic start/stop button on the center console just in front of the shifter. Ambient lighting can be seen tracing through the cabin, and if you look closely at the door panel, you’ll also see a push-button for opening what is surely an electronically-actuated door button instead of a traditional handle.

If you were hoping for full specs and pricing, you’ll need to wait for a later date, because this is all Jeep is showing and telling us today.

