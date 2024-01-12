2025 Dodge Charger Daytona coupe revealed in pre-production form

Here it is, folks: You’re looking at the first pre-production photos of the electric Dodge Charger Daytona. Dodge just dropped these pictures in a social media post this morning with little context or explanation, but it’s clear enough to determine what we’re looking at.

We’ve been seeing the Charger Daytona SRT Concept show up at auto shows for a long while, but now we finally get to see how the concept is translated into a production design. Dodge’s post on X is below where the company says “Available late 2024.”

No cameras or recording devices permitted. 📵



Pre-production model shown. Available late 2024 pic.twitter.com/1Bo9CZjY4F — Dodge (@Dodge) January 12, 2024

Unfortunately, details on the available powertrains, price and really any other concrete details will need to wait. This particular pre-production test car appears to be the electric version – now that there will reportedly be both a gasoline and electric variant of the car – as we’re not seeing any signs of exhaust pipes coming out the rear bumper in the single shot from behind. That said, it’s all pretty dark and shrouded in the somewhat cloudy images Dodge provided. One thing we can see clearly, though, is “DAYTONA” embossed on the lower rear bumper, confirming that this Dodge will indeed bear the Daytona name.

As for the design as a whole, this Charger Daytona keeps a lot from the concept even though there are a lot of new elements to dissect (see comparison images above). The front grille with its full-width light and Fratzog logo remains, though the light doesn’t fully wrap around in a rectangular shape as it did on the concept. The car is still a two-door coupe with frameless windows, and it retains the strong character line crease moving from the doors through the rear fenders. It’s sporting real door handles instead of the the flush handles seen on the concept, and the mirrors are production-looking, too. The most dramatic of changes occur in the rear where it adopts a large spoiler, new taillight design that reminds us of the current-day Charger and a new look for the rear valance area.

What’s missing are any logos to tell us which version of the Charger Daytona this is, so we’re left to guess the trim and performance level that Dodge is showing us. Hopefully Dodge has more information for us soon, as it looks like the intention is to launch the electric muscle car later this year.

Related video: