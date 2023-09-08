Lotus Emeya electric sedan revealed like a sleeker Eletre

The number of four-door models in the Lotus line has doubled with the reveal of the Emeya electric sedan. Not surprisingly, it looks very much like the Eletre SUV, just lower and sleeker. The yellow and black debut color just emphasizes that fact, too. What is a bit surprising is the surprising lack of concrete details on the car.

We really do mean it when we say this looks like the Eletre. The Emeya utilizes almost the same lines at every point, from the pointy, angry nose to the curvy flanks. But on the whole, the lower height and less overall visual mass makes it a much more successful design. It also adopts the active grille shutters, diffuser and rear spoiler like the Eletre. One thing that does differentiate the exterior of the Emeya is the use of dual running lights on each end of the front fascia.

The Emeya's interior again is a near carbon copy of the Eletre's. A single screen is the focal point with an angular dual-cowl dash board surrounding it. A small screen is nestled in the dash behind the steering wheel to provide basic driving information. Extensive use of leather and faux suede is featured throughout.

Specifications on the Emeya are lacking detail. It will be available in a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration that can reach speeds topping 155 mph. The motors will also get it to 62 mph in a claimed 2.8 seconds. It can take advantage of 350-kW-capable fast chargers, as well. The whole car also rides on an adaptive air suspension. But actual horsepower, torque, battery capacity and much more haven't been given.

The Emeya will go into production sometime next year. Naturally, pricing hasn't been announced, either. Being smaller than the Eletre, it may end up being a bit less costly. Stay tuned for more of that information closer to production.

