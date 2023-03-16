Mercedes-Benz EQG keeps concept's looks in spy photos

Mercedes-Benz gave us our first look at the electric G-Class back in 2021 with a launch target of 2024. And today we get a look at how things are going with a few prototype versions that a spy photographer caught. The photos show that hardly anything has changed from the concept (which itself hardly changed from the gas version) — but some shots of the rear suspension raise some questions.

Most of the EQG's exterior is carryover from the original G, but the front end has a number of styling changes unique to the electric model. The front bumper's air intakes have been revised and have lots of little rounded squares making up the mesh, just like the concept. The main grille is also blocked off, at least mostly. Unlike the concept, this prototype has a couple of slits for some airflow. Around at the back, the prototype ditches the slightly weird square charger carrier in favor of the traditional full-size spare tire. And on the topic of wheels and tires, the example with the electric-themed camouflage has a set of wheels not shared with other G-Class models.

Things start getting more interesting underneath. The photos show that one of the prototypes sports some sort of skid-plate-like panel below the rear bumper, likely an aerodynamic aid to squeeze out a couple more miles of range. Even stranger is that two of the prototypes seem to have different rear axle configurations. They're both clearly solid axles like the gas model, but they're a bit different.

One looks pretty much like what you'd see under the standard G-Class, but the other doesn't have a particularly obvious differential housing in the middle. In fact, where the differential usually would be is where the significantly shortened track rod is bolted to the axle. What we think might be going on here is two different powertrain options. The more conventional one may be a simplified single or dual-motor powertrain, whereas the odd one may be accommodating the planned four-motor powertrain announced with the concept, possibly with AMG badging.

As previously announced, the EQG will launch in mid- to late-2024. That means it will probably be a 2025 model. Reports have suggested a battery capacity around 100 kWh, which is about half that of a GMC Hummer EV. Power should be immense with up to four motors.

