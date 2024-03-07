2026 Rivian R2 revealed with over 300 miles of range, 0-60 in 3 seconds

The 2026 Rivian R2 just arrived, increasing Rivian’s lineup to three separate models by joining the R1T and R1S. It’s a two-row, five-seat SUV starting "around $45,000" meant to compete with other stalwarts of this segment like the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E and many others. However, as you’d expect from Rivian, it has an off-road and adventurous twist.

That means a rugged box-like design that makes it look very much like a more compact R1S. It retains the signature, chunky light bar and upright oval-shaped headlights in front and the lower bumper features a pair of prominent tow hooks. And then under the hood, it has a sizable frunk like the other Rivian models. Along the side, you get pop-out door handles, simple body sculpting and a flat roof all the way to the rear. The rear quarter windows pop out for, and the rear window can be dropped, too. Once around back, you’ll notice the signature Rivian light bar and a small “R2” badge in the lower corner.

The interior looks familiar – it has a pair of screens with a large infotainment touchscreen and a smaller digital instrument cluster in front of the driver running Rivian’s in-house software. However, the R2 introduces a new steering wheel with haptic dials for controls. Jokingly, CEO RJ Scaringe said one point of feedback for the R1 products was the lack of a glovebox. In response, it gave the R2 two(!) gloveboxes. For maximum utility, every seat in the R2 can fold flat, even the driver's seat. We should also expect the same level of hands-free highway driving as what’s present in the R1T and R1S by way of 11 cameras and 5 radars, says Rivian.

All of the limited powertrain specs that Rivian just dropped are super promising. There will be three different versions: single-motor RWD, dual-motor AWD and tri-motor (one motor in front, two motors in rear) AWD. Two battery pack sizes will be available, and Rivian claims the larger one will be capable of over 300 miles of range, and it will ship with a NACS port, not a CCS port. Plus, the tri-motor has a promised 0-60 mph time under 3.0 seconds. Rivian hasn't revealed specific acceleration times or range figures for other lesser models yet.

The R2 is built on a new platform designed for mid-size vehicles, meaning it's not sharing bones with the R1 or R1S. Rivian also says it’s using a new battery technology it calls 4695. It’s a cylindrical cell that is much larger than the battery cells Rivian uses for its R1S and R1T. The battery pack itself is structural, with the top of the pack acting as the floor of the vehicle. Rivian doesn't quote a charge rate yet, but does say a 10-80% charge will take "less than 30 minutes" on a fast charger.

The dimensions given say the R2 is 185.6 inches long, 75 inches wide and 66.9 inches high on a 115.6-inch wheelbase, with 9.8 inches of ground clearance sitting on 32-inch tires.

We don’t have prices for all the trims right now, but Scaringe ended his presentation about the R2 by saying its starting price will be around $45,000. That price likely applies to the single-motor RWD version with the smallest battery pack. Expect the versions with the bigger battery pack and quicker acceleration to cost significantly more than that entry point. You can reserve one now on Rivian's website with a $100 refundable deposit. Deliveries are scheduled for the first half of 2026 and production will take place at its facility in Normal, Illinois to start before transitioning to Rivian's future Georgia production site.

Related video: