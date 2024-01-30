2024 Porsche Macan Electric Review: Next-gen in every possible way

The 2024 Porsche Macan will be all-new and all-electric … except when it’s neither of those things. What now? You see, the next-generation Macan will in fact be all-electric, based on Porsche’s new “PPE” electric vehicle platform. However, Porsche will continue to sell the gas-powered, first-generation model alongside it in dealerships for as long as the market demands it. In short, there will be two 2024 Macans and possibly two 2025s, two 2026s and so on.

Although we’ve only driven camouflaged prototype examples of the 2024 Macan Electric (as it will be known to differentiate it from the surviving first-generation models), we now know what they look like inside and out. There's a clear family resemblance from one generation to the next – it’s a Porsche, how could there not be? – but it’s easy to tell them apart. The rear end has adopted a more coupe-like roofline along with a pop-up spoiler that automatically deploys depending on speed and other factors, such as when the sunroof is open. The front, meanwhile, is noticeably more upright and blunt. It’s hard to say it looks better, but much of the design is assuredly the result of maximizing aerodynamic efficiency and accommodating the new electric platform that packs batteries under the body.

The Macan Electric model lineup will be comparable to the Taycan’s with dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Macan 4 and Macan Turbo models to start, with a rear-drive base model to come thereafter. One would imagine a GTS or Turbo S will eventually be part of the equation. A key difference between the Macan Electric and Taycan will be that there will only be one battery shared throughout the Macan lineup. Range will differ by motors/models. Porsche has not released EPA range estimates at the time of this writing, but anecdotally, a Turbo test vehicle we drove showed 150 miles of range left with a half charge. Vitally, the Macan Electric will be among the fastest-charging EVs thanks to its 800-volt architecture.

We dive deeper into everything we know about the 2024 Porsche Macan Electric below, including what we could glean from our extensive test drive through the Santa Monica Mountains. In short, though, the Macan Electric is yet another promising EV, but we wonder if some of the Macan’s driving magic has been lost.

What are the Macan Electric interior and in-car technology like?

The Macan Electric’s interior is similar to the redesigned Cayenne’s, but with some extra functionality thanks to a center console that no longer has to share real estate with a transmission and driveshaft. Storage has therefore gone from minimal in the first-generation Macan to abundant in the Macan Electric.

A 12.6-inch digital instrument panel is standard. Its added functionality is appreciated, but we were underwhelmed by the instruments’ design options as well as the info they show at any given time – permanently devoting two of five analog-look gauges to tire pressure and a G meter just isn’t helpful. The 10.9-inch infotainment touchscreen to the right is more successful, and is a leaps-and-bounds advancement beyond what you’ll find in the gas-only Macan. It is based on Android Automotive, but it does retain Apple CarPlay compatibility. We appreciate the vivid colors, clean layout and menu icons that remain permanently docked on the left side of the screen, including when Apple CarPlay is engaged. Android Auto is unnecessary given the entire infotainment system's Android underpinnings.

The climate controls are clearly a response to complaints about Porsche’s previous two climate control concepts (way too many buttons interspersed amongst unrelated buttons followed by fewer, but now-difficult-to-find touch-sensitive “buttons”). The new concept is a neat row of physical toggles bordered above and below by touch-sensitive icons. It’s a better concept, but if indeed the same as the Cayenne, the execution is flawed. Pushing down on the icons provides haptic feedback, but the entire black trim piece moves with each “button” push, which comes across as cheap, especially for a Porsche. The controls are ultimately easier to use without looking, though, so we’ll log it as a win. The Macan also does without the Panamera and Taycan’s ridiculous touchscreen-controlled air vents.

Finally, the Macan Electric will be available with a 10.9-inch passenger-side touchscreen/display that contains much of the same functionality as the main infotainment touchscreen. Not unlike the one offered in the Taycan, this touchscreen allows the passenger to operate the navigation system or watch streaming video (from something called Screenhits TV), while a polarized filter ensures that the driver cannot see what’s shown. Having the in-dash TV might be nice, but in our past experience, focusing too much on other touchscreen controls, especially during more sporting moments of driving, is a recipe for, well, barfing.

How big is the Macan Electric?

The Macan Electric is basically the same size as the gas-only first generation that will continue to be sold. They're widths are nearly identical, their heights are identical and the Electric is only 2 inches longer. Even the wheelbase hasn't ballooned (113.9 inches versus 110.5), which is typically what happens with EVs. Basically, the Macan Electric continues to be one of the smaller compact luxury SUVs. It does, however, have nearly the same dimensions as the Tesla Model Y. It's also notably bigger than the Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback and notably smaller than the Mercedes EQE SUV.

We didn't have passenger space dimensions at the time of this writing, but judging by our time in the cabin, it's unlikely the Macan Electric is that much more spacious than the gas-powered Macan. Perhaps it's picked up an inch or two of legroom, but considering that it's pretty cramped in the back of the existing Macan, it's not surprising that the end result isn't sprawl-out space.

Porsche says that maximum cargo capacity is 46.5 cubic feet, while space with the seats raised is as much as 18 cubic feet. Note that almost certainly represents a measurement from the cargo floor to the top of the seatbacks – not to the roof as most other manufacturers measure to. Basically, the cargo area isn't as small as that number makes it sound, but it will also be one of the smaller cargo areas in the compact luxury segment. There's also a 2.9-cubic-foot frunk, which may come in handy for storing the charge cable, but that's it.

Macan 4 and Macan Turbo

What are the Macan Electric range and performance specs?

We've been told that there will be a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive Macan Electric, but for now, the lineup starts off with dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Macan 4 and Macan Turbo models.

The Macan 4's pair of motors can deliver a maximum of 402 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. These numbers, as with the Macan Turbo that we'll discuss shortly, are in Launch Control mode with overboost. As such, normal output will be a bit lower, like on the Taycans. Those motors will then take the Macan 4 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 136 mph.

The Macan Turbo (yes, Porsche is continuing this whole "Turbo" terminology on electric cars). Its motors make a combined 630 horsepower and 833 pound-feet of torque, which can get it to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds. It has a significantly higher top speed, too, at 161 mph. Additionally, the Turbo gets rear-wheel torque vectoring via an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential.

All get the same battery pack, including that eventual single-motor model. It has a total of 100 kWh of capacity, 95 of it available. Like the Taycan, it's an 800-volt architecture that can take advantage of DC fast charging speeds up to 270 kW. On a 400-volt charger, speeds drop to 135 kW. On the 800-volt charger, Porsche claims a charge from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes. Range estimates were not available at the time of this writing, but given the common battery, it's logical to assume that the more power you get, let less range you'll get. Anecdotally, we saw 150 miles of range left with the charge gauge showing 50% when we started driving a Macan Electric Turbo. As such, it seems like 300 miles could be possible on the least-efficient version.