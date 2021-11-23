Polestar Precept concept will spawn an electric fastback called 5

Polestar's head-turning Precept concept has started making the transition from a design study to a production model. The firm announced the sedan will be called 5 when it goes on sale, and it released a photo of a near-production-ready prototype that shows us what to expect.

One of the key styling cues that characterized the concept was the fastback-like silhouette, and it hasn't changed much since Polestar unveiled the Precept in early 2020. Designers have nonetheless tweaked numerous details. Look closely, and you'll notice that the suicide rear doors have been replaced by front-hinged units, that the rear-view cameras have been thrown back into the parts bin in favor of conventional door mirrors, and that the pod-like module has been removed from the roof. It housed the lidar added to power the concept's semi-autonomous driving features; we don't know if Polestar has simply relocated it or if it has curbed its driverless ambitions.

All told, the 5 stays close to the Precept, which is remarkable considering the concept allegedly wasn't supposed to spawn a production model. Officially, the sedan was unveiled to preview the firm's next design language, one that will see it move away from its Volvo roots.

Polestar hasn't released specifications. All we know is that the 5 will be entirely electric. Engineering work has already started at Polestar's research and development center in Coventry, England, and production will take place in China in a factory that hasn't been built yet.

If you want one, you'll need to be patient: Polestar won't launch the 5 until 2024, meaning the sedan might not arrive in the United States until the 2025 model year. In the meantime, it's also working on an electric crossover called 3 that will be built in America and that's scheduled to make its debut in 2022. It will quickly be joined by the 4, a smaller and more volume-oriented crossover that's due out in 2023.

