2024 Volvo EX90 SUV revealed as forward-looking electric flagship

STOCKHOLM — Volvo has unveiled its EX90 electric three-row SUV in Stockholm, Sweden, representing the future of the brand with a focus on sustainability, safety and technology-driven design.

The EX90 will be offered with two twin-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain options. The first offers a total of 402 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, and a 0-60 time of 5.7 seconds. The performance version is good for a heaping 496 horsepower and 671 pound-feet of torque, and 0-60 shrinks to 4.7 seconds. Its 111-kilowatt-hour battery (107-kWh usable), supplied by CATL, will provide up to 300 miles from a full charge, replenishable at a DC fast charger from 10-80% in 30 minutes at a peak charging rate of 250 kW. It will feature bi-directional charging, allowing the EX90 to supply electricity to your home, appliances or another Volvo EV.

As far as size, the EX90 is 198.3 inches in overall length, eclipsing the XC90 by 3.3 inches in length with an identical 117.5-inch wheelbase,

True to the Volvo brand, safety is paramount. The EX90 utilizes cameras, radar and lidar, along with Nvidia-powered software, to take stock of the vehicle’s surroundings, as well as the driver’s gaze and attention, to help keep the occupants safe. Volvo describes the EX90 as “a highly advanced computer on wheels” with the ability to improve over time thanks to over-the-air software updates.

Inside, the EX90’s interior showcases a 14.5-inch central infotainment screen powered by Google, integrating the Google Maps navigation, Google Play apps and Google Assistant voice recognition software we’ve seen in other Volvos to elevate the user experience to one of familiarity and seamlessness. A 5G connection comes standard. Audiophiles will appreciate the available Bowers & Wilkins audio system featuring Dolby Atmos, as well as the in-headrest speakers.

Volvo has already provided details about the sustainable materials it will use in the EX90, including Nordico synthetic fabric made from recycled fabric, as well as Forest Stewardship Council-certified wood and optional wool sourced sustainably raised sheep. The EX90 will also contain 15% recycled steel, 25% recycled aluminum and 15% recycled plastic.

“The Volvo EX90 is a statement for where we are, and where we are going,” said Volvo CEO Jim Rowan. “It’s fully electric with a range of up to 300 miles on a single charge, designed to further raise our safety standards, the first Volvo car to be truly defined by its software and part of a wider ecosystem, connecting to your home and your other devices. The Volvo EX90 is the start of something new for Volvo Cars in many ways.”

This seven-seat crossover sets a precedent, with Volvo promising a new all-electric vehicle every year following this, with Volvo transitioning to a completely electric lineup come 2030. The brad aims for complete carbon neutrality by 2040.

Volvo has opened up U.S. preorders for the EX90, with configuration available in fall of 2023 and deliveries in early 2024. Volvo says it “will be available well-equipped at under $80,000.” Examples of the EX90 bound for the U.S. market will be produced at Volvo’s factory in Ridgeville, South Carolina.

Stay tuned for more details.