Audi A6 E-Tron wagon appears mostly undisguised in spy photos

Last spring, Audi showed off the A6 Avant E-Tron concept, and an Audi designer said that the production model would be around 90% to 95% of the concept. Based on these spy photos, it sure seems like that designer was right on the money. There are lots of styling cues that have made it to the final version of the electric wagon, which we can tell thanks to the lack of camouflage.

The front of this prototype is actually the most disguised, with the whole front grille still wrapped up. But we can make out the edges of the hexagonal panel that will be wide and low like on the concept. It's flanked by scalloped-out sections with small air intakes. Unlike the concept, though, the production model features quite large lower headlamps that augment the stylized LED running lights higher up.

The Avant's profile is long and low, and the dash-to-axle ratio seems longer than the current model. But with the still-large cabin, it doesn't look quite as rear-drive proportioned as you might expect. Like the concept, we find the stylized lower door panels and trim, as well as the sharp hockey-stick-shaped D-pillar and arcing trim piece over the windows. Even the cameras on sticks for side mirrors return. But instead of pop-out flush door handles, the production Avant is going with inset handles a la new BMWs.

The tail of the A6 Avant E-Tron is much more subdued than on the concept. The rear spoiler and diffuser remain, but have been majorly toned down and far more subtle. Of course, inevitable S and RS models could rectify that. At first glance, it looks like the taillights are different and more like current Audis, but a closer look shows that they are still full-width, just partially hidden by vinyl wrap.

Specs should mirror the concepts with a 100-kWh battery pack and dual motors making 469 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. It will be built on the same Premium Platform Electric (PPE) as the new Porsche Macan. A single-motor variant is expected to follow closely to the all-wheel-drive dual-motor model.

The A6 E-Tron line was originally expected to be revealed last year, but that obviously didn't happen. But with that in mind and how finished this prototype looks, we're sure it and its sedan sibling will be revealed sometime this year. It sounds like the Avant isn't slated for the U.S., though, which is unfortunate. Then again, while we don't get the current, regular A6 Avant in the U.S. either, we do get the RS 6, so that could be a possibility for Audi wagon fans of significant means.

Related video: