Chevy prices 2024 Equinox EV lineup; $35K model to launch late 2024

Chevy has announced full pricing for the 2024 Equinox EV lineup, finally filling in the gaps in its previously announced pricing structure. The good news is that GM remains firm on the 1LT's $34,995 starting price, but the bad news is that we won't see that model in showrooms until later in the year. At launch, the cheapest 2024 Equinox EV (the 2LT FWD) costs $43,295 — aimed squarely at the Tesla Model Y, which just received a surprise discount temporary price adjustment.

The base 1LT will go on sale later this year, though whether it will be a 2024 or 2025 remains to be seen. GM says it will offer 319 miles of range, which is 19 miles better than its initial estimate. GM previously committed to launching the front-drive 2RS at $48,995 and the all-wheel-drive 2RS at $52,395; the only missing pieces of the puzzle were the 2LT and 3LT (shown above) models. Now we have both. Full pricing follows:

1LT FWD starting at $34,995

2LT FWD starting at $43,295

2RS FWD starting at $44,795

3LT FWD starting at $45,295

3RS FWD starting at $46,795

All Equinox EVs are eligible for the full $7,500 IRA tax credit in 2024; these can now be claimed at purchase, meaning those discounts are applied to the MSRPs listed above. In GM's own words, an eligible customer who purchases a 2LT FWD would pay an MSRP of $35,795.

With the two-wheel-drive lineup fleshed out, GM is pivoting toward pricing and positioning for the Equinox EV's all-wheel-drive variants, which were certified at 285 miles of total range — just 34 fewer than the 2WD rating. We expect pricing info on those to come in Chevy's next update. Stay tuned.

