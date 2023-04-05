2025 Ram 1500 REV packs 650 horsepower, up to 500 miles of range

It may have technically been revealed first during the Super Bowl, but the New York Auto Show is where we're finally getting to see the 2025 Ram 1500 REV up close and personal. It's also where Ram has provided all the important specs. And with 650 horsepower and up to 500 miles of range, it has some impressive numbers.

The body of the Ram is very obviously based on the current Ram, but it has unique front and rear styling. The front bumper, grille, lights and hood are all completely different, and the headlights and illuminated "RAM" badge are straight off the concept. The taillights also continue onto the tailgate, similar to the F-150 Lightning. But this old body sits on new underpinnings. The REV uses the new STLA Frame, well, frame. It's a fair bit wider in the middle than the regular Ram frame in order to fit the battery packs.

The battery packs are available in two sizes. The standard one consists of 22 modules and has 168 kilowatt-hours of capacity. Ram says this one will be good for up to 350 miles of range. The larger, optional pack has 30 modules with 229 kWh of capacity. Ram claims the range of this big pack to be up to 500 miles. DC fast charging is included on the Ram, and it uses an 800-volt system that can take advantage of 350-kW chargers. Bi-directional charging is another feature, and there are various power points around the truck. In the frunk, there are outlets supporting up to 3.6 kW of output, and the bed has outlets supporting 7.2 kW. The bed also has a 240-volt socket. Lower wattage outlets can even be found in the RamBox bed-side containers on offer.

Regardless of battery option, only one powertrain is available: a pair of electric motors with standard all-wheel drive. Each of these motors has an output of 250 kW, with total output measuring 654 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque. Ram estimates that the REV will get to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. Ram also features a function to disconnect the front motor while cruising for improved efficiency, and there's a locking rear axle option available for better rear traction for off-roading.

With the motors sitting between the wheels, it's not a big surprise that, unlike the internal-combustion Ram 1500, the REV has independent suspension at all four corners. It also uses air suspension, and it's standard across the REV line. It has a variety of ride heights for easy access, more aerodynamic cruising and improved ground clearance, though Ram didn't give the exact numbers. Additionally, the REV can pull up to 14,000 pounds of trailer, or hold up to 2,700 pounds of cargo in the bed.