The barrage of Cadillac EVs continues with our first look at the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq today. It will join the lineup as an all-electric three-row SUV and slot in between the already-on-sale Lyriq and soon-to-come Escalade IQ. And for those counting, this is the third Cadillac EV to be revealed this year, with the most recent being the entry-level Optiq just last month.

Unfortunately, today’s “reveal” is just in two photos with no supporting specs or details. However, one quick look at the Vistiq makes it clear that this electric SUV is similar to the XT6 in scope and use case. And all Cadillac has to say about its size is that it’s “a distinctive and innovative luxury three-row SUV, designed for the modern family.”

It looks a little like a Lyriq that’s been de-flattened with cargo space and third-row comfort given priority over style. That said, the Vistiq still has plenty of style as it borrows its lightning elements from the electric Cadillac family look. Massive 22-inch wheels fill the arches, and it appears to be wearing Michelin Pilot Sport All Season tires.

Its rear badging reads “600 E4.” The E4 bit refers to it being all-wheel drive, while the number 600 refers to approximate torque in newton meters on new Cadillacs. That number converts to 443 pound-feet of torque, but if this model uses similar running gear as the dual-motor Lyriq, then we can expect it to match or better that model’s 500 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque.

We don’t have any photos of the interior to go off, but expect it to be similar to the Lyriq in the front row and offer a lot more space to occupants in the rear. Other details like features, trims and more will need to wait, though, as Cadillac says all of that key info will be released next year.

Related video: