Mini Aceman spy photos show strong relation to concept

When Mini revealed the Aceman concept earlier this year, the automaker made it clear that it previewed an upcoming model. That production model is what you see here under the camouflage. And it seems the little electric crossover is hewing close to the concept's lines.

The overall shape is classic Mini with a two-box layout, floating, contrasting roof and wheels pushed to the corners. It of course has big headlights at the front, and they have the bevelled edges of the concept. We can just make out the edges of a grille panel like on the concept. Of course it's difficult to see, being solid, a result of the car being an EV.

Moving around the car, we find the semi-flush door handles that BMW has come to like. The concept's wide hatch opening and multi-segment LED taillights seem to have made it to production without much change, too. The camouflage makes it hard to tell whether the squared-off contrast fender flares of the concept are sticking around, but considering how much else is true to form, we'd expect them to show up.

The Aceman will fit between the new Mini hatchback and the Countryman SUV. Previous spy shots of the Countryman have shown that it's a fair bit longer at the rear than this Aceman. We're expecting it Aceman go into production in 2024, likely with a reveal sometime next year.

Related video: