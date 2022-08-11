Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission.

Wondering how to make your favorite songs sound even better in the car? Get started by checking out our picks of the leading car speakers for bass. While speakers probably aren't the first thing you think of when looking at a car, they can be very important. Your car's speakers can offer exquisite clarity and powerful bass, things that can make a tremendous difference while listening to your favorite tracks. If you want great bass quality from your car's sound system, you're probably not going to get it from regular stock speakers.

It’s easy to replace your current speakers with an updated pair that can offer more power, more bass and more of the sound you desire -- all you have to do is to pick the right car speakers that are built to deliver bass. It can be difficult to choose the right one, but don't sweat it -- we’ve researched and created a list of high-quality car speakers for bass along with a handy buying guide to help you pump up the music while driving.

Here are the top car speakers for basses of 2022

JBL GTO629 Premium Co-AXIAL Speaker: Recommended

These JBL speakers have Plus One cones injected with carbon that are larger than others in their size class, meaning that they move more air and provide more bass. Even if you install these speakers low in your vehicle’s doors, their patented UniPivot tweeter lets you direct the sound directly at your ears for a far better sound. If you can’t install these speakers where you want them, adjusting the tweeter’s loudness on a two-level scale can let you compensate for less-than-ideal speaker placement while also tailoring the sound to your preference. For sound results of the highest quality, these speakers have dedicated 12dB/octave high-quality crossover components that guide highs and lows to the correct speakers.

Pros

Adjustable design for ideal sound

Compensates for undersized wires

Larger cones -- more air, more bass

Cons

Somewhat difficult to install

Pyle Woofer Sound Speaker System: Budget Option

This Pyle woofer sound speaker system is the latest in a long line of woofers with the sole purpose of delivering consistent and high performance. This 65-inch model has a bright yellow CD polypropylene cone that provides enough firmness without adding extra weight, and the component speakers have a 4-ohm impedance to make up for the undersized wires seen in many cars today. These car speakers for bass feature a 30-ounce magnet structure that aids in producing a smooth, powerful and detailed sound, and they’re equipped with high-quality rubber that both protects and extends the life of the speakers. A 1" high-temperature aluminum voice coil will give you rich bass sound, and this makes sure there’s as little distortion as possible.

Pros

Low impedance boosts performance

Rubber protection enhances durability

Inexpensive, good value

Cons

Does not include tweeters

Skar Audio Complete Subwoofer Package: Premium Pick

The Skar Audio Complete Subwoofer package can offer you a deep, powerful and tight bass in a competition-grade system. This set includes two 12-inch, dual 4-ohm subwoofers that are pre-loaded and placed inside a custom dual 12-inch ported enclosure, and this ensures the sound and compatibility of the subwoofers will be top-notch. The enclosure of these car bass speakers has a split chamber woofer structure and a unique kerf vent, allowing for high bass output. A premium-grade black carpet covers the enclosure for a sleek look, and, thanks to its innovative design features, can offer an accurate, powerful bass. These car speakers are reliable, and you can be assured of sound accuracy thanks to a design that maximizes gain without sacrificing output power.

Pros

Dual subwoofer design

Powerful, accurate bass output

High-quality black carpet coating

Cons

Pricy compared to other models

MTX Audio Terminator Series: Another great option

The MTX Audio Terminator Series car speakers combine excellent subwoofer and enclosure designs to create a bass sound that can surpass your wildest expectations. This speaker has a dual 12-inch sealed enclosure with a single terminal cup, and the enclosure's terminator subwoofers include rugged polypropylene dust lids that can withstand the strains of pretty much all trunks. These car speakers for bass are very powerful, with a 1,200 total Watt maximum, although the recommended power range for these speakers is 200-400 Watts RMS at two ohms. These speakers provide a frequency response of 37-150 Hz, and don’t worry about running into any issues down the road -- these car speakers’ subwoofers come with a one-year warranty from the manufacturer.

Pros

Dual terminator subwoofers

Strong, durable design

One-year warranty included

Cons

Speaker wires not included

Kicker 3-Way Coaxial Speakers: Also consider

The three-way ability of these Kicker car speakers for bass might just leave you speechless with their sound quality. These speakers produce sound with clear highs, great lows and powerful bass, and they have a 360-watt maximum power output and a 4-ohm impedance. When installing these speakers, their slim form fits in seamlessly with your vehicle and you'll notice little to no tweeter protrusion. The addition of a "super-tweeter" allows these speakers to handle higher audio spectrum frequencies, and no matter where you choose to install them in your vehicle you'll experience crisp, high-quality midrange and bass that truly impresses at lower frequencies.

Pros

High-quality audio experience

EVC technology offers crisp sound

Seamlessly fits almost any vehicle

Cons

Mounting holes may not align with speakers

Buyer's guide for finding car speakers for bass

New car speakers can breathe new life into your ride, but choosing car speakers can certainly be difficult due to the various styles, features, materials, sizes and types available. Before you begin your search for the ideal car speakers, there are several things that you should know first.

Types of car speakers for bass

Co-axial

Full-range car speakers, often known as co-axial car speakers, are practical and comprehensive. These speakers include everything you need to improve your vehicle’s sound system, making it super easy to replace the factory speakers. Co-axial speakers have all the essential components in one package, including a tweeter, woofer and other features as well. Different types of coaxial speakers, such as three-way or four-way systems, are available for further customization. Coaxial car speaker systems are the most common kind of all-in-one car speaker system, and they're available in a variety of shapes, sizes and prices to match your vehicle's existing speaker positions.

Component

Component speakers are a more advanced form of car speaker system, and they produce maximum sound and are made of separate, individually encased speaker units. Tweeters and woofers are placed separately in sound systems, and you may need to purchase special mounts for them. It’s more difficult to install component speakers because of their design, and you may need to drill holes in your car's door panel or mount them to the dashboard. This means you’ll likely require professional services for installation, and these speaker systems may also be more expensive.

What should I consider when buying car speakers for bass?

Power handling

The amount of power a car speaker can handle is referred to as power handling. Low-power systems can handle low-energy levels, whereas high-power systems can handle high-energy levels, as measured in watts and RMS power. You'll need more power for more bass, but it’s also important to consider the quantity of power your speakers will have to handle.

Woofer

The capacity of car speakers to deliver high-quality bass is reliant on the woofer and its materials -- the woofer is responsible for low-frequency sound, which is where bass emerges from. You should select speakers with a high-quality woofer -- look for woofers with rubber that allows for flexibility (which can produce extraordinarily deep bass) and lightweight yet sturdy woofer cones. A solid choice is to go with a polypropylene woofer cone.

Sensitivity

The sensitivity of your car speakers impacts how well they can produce sounds at various power levels. Although many car speaker systems are low-powered, you should choose speakers that fit your vehicle’s sensitivity level. When paired with high-sensitivity speaker systems rated at 90 dBA or above, a car radio with a voltage level of 10 to 20 watts will sound pretty impressive. If your system has a lot of power, you can also opt for low-sensitivity speakers.

Measurements

It's critical to check the diameter and depth of your car to ensure that your chosen speakers will fit. When it comes to size, don't assume that all speakers are the same size.

Frequency range

The frequency range of speakers controls the audible sounds they can reproduce. To get a lot of bass out of a speaker, you'll need speakers with a low bottom frequency. You can find speakers that have a bottom frequency as low as 20 kHz, which will provide enhanced, louder bass.

Two-way or three-way speaker

Consider whether a two-way or three-way speaker will provide you with a more satisfying bass experience. The only components of a two-way speaker are a woofer and a tweeter. Three-way speakers, on the other hand, have a mid-range element as well as a woofer and tweeter, which can provide benefits such as a wider frequency range for improved clarity no matter what you're listening to.

Crossovers

Without crossovers, speakers will mix frequencies and signals, resulting in subpar performance. If you buy car speakers with a crossover you’ll get more finely tuned audio and be able to utilize an equalizer to get the perfect combination of bass and other sounds.

What are the benefits of car speakers for bass?

Incredible driving experience

You'll add gratifying lows and fresh subtleties to every track you listen to while on the road -- it can be like hearing your favorite songs for the first time.

Boost sound power

Extra bass equals more power, which means new sounds and surprises without shattering your car windows.

More customized sound

A set of bass-enhancing car speakers might assist you in fine-tuning the audio performance of your vehicle. You can select speakers with varying levels of sensitivity, power and other characteristics.

Provide a simple upgrade

An ideal set of speakers with the appropriate amount of bass can make a huge difference. You'll notice the difference right away after you install them and listen to your favorite songs.

Tips for using car speakers for bass

Make sure you measure your car’s available space very carefully, including the size of the speakers and how far they need to be mounted -- this way you'll get the right fit for your speakers

Because speaker volume and power are linked, think about how much power you'll need to bring up the volume to your desired level

Look for car speakers that are cost-effective and meet your budget. A great bargain is a combination of high-quality components and sound at a price that fits your budget

If you want a car speaker with a lot of bass, look for one with dedicated woofers. These speaker combinations are more suited to offer the bass you desire with the appropriate power and characteristics

Car Speakers for Bass FAQ's

Q: Which speaker is ideal for bass in a car?

There are a handful of solid bass-enhancing car speakers available. The Pyle 6.5" three-way sound speaker system is a great option since it provides excellent bass replication and results.

Q: How can I improve the bass performance of my car speakers?

There are a few different ways to increase bass. You can enhance your car's sound system by adding a subwoofer and amplifier, which will produce impressive results, or you can fine-tune your speakers’ sound by adjusting the bass and treble tone controls.

Q: How much does it cost to buy car speakers for bass?

The cost of car speakers can be very different. Like television speaker systems, the costs can range wildly from around $100 to over $1000, and ultimately the price depends on the type of speakers and their quality.

Q: Does the material of the cone make any difference?

Woofer cones may be made from treated paper, synthetic materials or composites. Woofer cones must be stiffer because they’re responsible for reproducing powerful bass notes, while paper is less durable than other materials but responds more quickly. All of these can sound fantastic, you just need to experiment with various sounds and materials to see which one is right for you.

Q: What speakers do cars use?

Component speakers and full-range (or coaxial) speakers are the two most common types of car speakers. Both kinds of speakers employ a variety of drivers to create sound, and these drivers transform electrical energy into sound waves.