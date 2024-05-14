Ring's newest indoor security camera pans and tilts for 360-degree coverage

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Home security cameras of all varieties are ubiquitous in this modern age of the smart home. As the tech becomes more accessible to more buyers, tech companies work to release newer products with newer features to sway consumer allegiances. Enter the Ring's Pan-Tilt indoor security camera, the latest offering from the Amazon subsidiary. Stationary security cams need to be physically moved if a spot isn't captured in the field of view, this means that you might need more cameras to ensure whole-home video coverage. The panning and tilting feature of the Ring Pan-Tilt camera gives users the ability to better dial in coverage via an app without having to move the camera. Launching May 30 and currently priced at $80, the Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam from Ring is $20 more than the company's latest stationery plug-in indoor camera. If you're interested in pre-ordering the Ring Pan-Tilt at Amazon, head here, or read on to learn more.

A panning and tilting indoor camera gives you better control over your view. Ring's new camera offers a 360-degree view you can control with your phone. Meaning you can cover more of your home with fewer cameras. It also means that you can dial in the perfect angle for any spot in your home. Stationary cameras are limited in the angle they'll show you from certain locations. With Ring's pan-tilt function, you won't have to find a new spot to place your camera, just dial in a better angle by moving the camera up and down and side to side in the Ring app. A Ring Protection Plan (subscription sold separately) allows you to record, store, and share your videos for up to 180 days. Photos are stored for 7 days. The Ring Pan-Tilt is a smart camera that can connect with Alexa for hands-free monitoring via select Alexa-enabled devices like Echo Dot, and Echo Show.

The Ring Protect Plan (starting at $4.99 per month for the Basic plan) is a subscription service that lets you record security video, share it, and save it from the Ring app. According to Ring: "All Ring Protect plans are sold separately; certain limitations apply." Learn more at ring.com.

Key specs

Power source: wired electric

HD video and color night vision

360-degree pan coverage

Two-way talk

DIY install

Color: available in black or white

Smart home compatibility: Amazon Alexa voice control is compatible with an Alexa screen device (not included)