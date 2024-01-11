CES

2024 CES Mega Gallery: Honda concepts, a VinFast truck and flying cars galore

See everything automotive-related that debuted at CES

Jan 11th 2024 at 8:00AM

The 2024 rendition of CES is coming to a close, and per usual, it was full of all the funky, futuristic tech the show is long known for. It’s also full of cars and legitimately forward-thinking tech related to cars, and we were on the ground to see it all and bring photos to you in this Mega Gallery. 

A boatload of manufacturers attended and made big reveals, from the Star Wars-like Honda concept cars to a pickup truck from VinFast, the sort of debuts we got to see ran the gamut. Of course, there were plenty of reveals and vehicles on the floor that were even more outlandish than concepts from traditional OEMs like Honda and Mercedes. Check out this flying Xpeng car as an example. Or perhaps the flying Mansory car. Apparently, flying cars were a theme.

Anyway, make sure you scroll down to check out the various reveals and photos of the cars and technologies revealed at the 2024 CES in our barrage of galleries.

Honda 0 Series

VinFast Wild pickup

VinFast VF3

VW GTI Prototype with AI-enhanced infotainment

Kia PBV Concept

Sony Honda Mobility Afeela concept

Hyundai Mobion Concept

Mullen Five RS

Mansory Empower concept

Hyundai Supernal S-A2 eVTOL

XPeng Aeroht eVTOL Flying Car

Verge TS Ultra

Horwin Senmenti Maxi Scooter Range

BMW Teleoperated Valet

Mercedes-Benz MB.OS infotainment

Lamborghini Telemetry X

