2024 CES Mega Gallery: Honda concepts, a VinFast truck and flying cars galore

The 2024 rendition of CES is coming to a close, and per usual, it was full of all the funky, futuristic tech the show is long known for. It’s also full of cars and legitimately forward-thinking tech related to cars, and we were on the ground to see it all and bring photos to you in this Mega Gallery.
A boatload of manufacturers attended and made big reveals, from the Star Wars-like Honda concept cars to a pickup truck from VinFast, the sort of debuts we got to see ran the gamut. Of course, there were plenty of reveals and vehicles on the floor that were even more outlandish than concepts from traditional OEMs like Honda and Mercedes. Check out this flying Xpeng car as an example. Or perhaps the flying Mansory car. Apparently, flying cars were a theme.
Anyway, make sure you scroll down to check out the various reveals and photos of the cars and technologies revealed at the 2024 CES in our barrage of galleries.
Honda 0 Series
- Honda 0 Series saloon 1
- VinFast Wild 10
- VinFast VF3 1
- CES 2024: New Volkswagen GTI with AI-Enhanced Infotainment
- Kia PBV Concept platform
- Image Credit: James Riswick
- Sony Honda Mobility Afeela concept CES 2024
- Hyundai Mobion Concept CES 2024
- Image Credit: James Riswick
- Mullen 2
- Mansory Empower concept
- Hyundai Supernal S-A2
- XPeng Aeroht eVTOL Flying Car
Verge TS Ultra
- verge-ts-ultra-ces-2024-electric-motorcycle-01
- Horwin Senmenti 0
- BMW iX controlled with Remote Valet
- Mercedes-Benz MB.OS infotainment system
- Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
- Lamborghini Telemetry X
