Mullen Five RS revealed at CES 2024 with claimed 1,000 horsepower

Electric automaker Mullen came to CES 2024 with some serious firepower. It revealed the Five RS, the high-performance version of the Five electric SUV that was originally shown in L.A. a little more than two years ago. And compared to the Five, it has far flashier styling and impressive claimed performance numbers.

The demure shape of the Five has been turned into something that wouldn't be out of place at SEMA. It looks lower in general, which is accentuated by the aggressive front spoiler, side skirts, fender flares and rear diffuser. It even has an additional grille in the front. And naturally it has a big wing on top. It sits on 21-inch wheels as standard, with 22-inch wheels available as options. And the inside is similar, as it starts with the fairly calm Five interior, but adds Alcantara, carbon fiber seat backs and trim, and a bigger driver instrument screen.

But more interesting are the mechanical details. They're just targets for the moment, but they are attention-grabbing. It will feature dual motors with at least 1,000 horsepower and 850 pound-feet of torque. Curiously, it will have a two-speed transmission (presumably for each motor), which bucks the trend of many EVs having just a single speed. It's not the only one, the Porsche Taycan has a two-speed setup, but certainly uncommon. Those motors will apparently push the 5,070-pound to 50 in under 2 seconds and eventually up to a 200-mph top speed.

Supplying power to the Five RS's motors is a larger 100-kWh capacity battery. It will use an 800-volt architecture and apparently will still charge to 80% in a claimed 21 minutes like the regular Five's 95-kWh battery pack. Range does decrease down to a targeted 300 miles as opposed to 325. We wouldn't be surprised if the heavier wheels, likely stickier tires and increased drag from the different body work.

Mullen is also including impressive stopping power. The Five RS will have Brembo carbon ceramic brakes all the way around. The fronts are 15.7-inch rotors with six-piston calipers and the rears are 14.6-inch rotors with four-piston calipers. Mullen claims stopping distances of 110 feet or less from 60 mph.

Exact pricing isn't shown on the site for the Five RS, but will almost certainly be more than the $55,000 starting price of the regular Five. Delivery dates also haven't been given. But interested customers can put down a $500 refundable deposit to reserve one.