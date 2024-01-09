VinFast Wild pickup truck concept revealed at CES 2024

In addition to the VF 3 electric SUV, VinFast brought a completely new concept to CES 2024. It's called Wild, and it's a highly intriguing pickup truck that we think could be a good fit for the U.S.

At the time of writing, we're still waiting on some info about the concept from VinFast, but there's plenty to glean from the display car. It's definitely in the midsize range, so similar to a Rivian R1T or possibly a Toyota Tacoma. The bed certainly appears to be longer than Rivian's as-is. But like a Chevy Silverado EV, it can be extended with a midgate. In the case of this concept, the midgate's even powered. So the rear seats, glass and bed wall fold down at the push of a button.

The styling is an interesting blend of curvy and rugged. It has a tall, flat and wide hood with a big, contrast-colored power dome. But along the sides are long, flowing curves. The big fender flares are prominent and again contrast-colored, but they too have soft edges and blend into the rest of the body elegantly. The design is Italian, but unlike the Pininfarina-designed VinFast lineup on sale in America today, this concept was done by Torino Design.

The interior looks quite upmarket with lots of brown leather and charcoal gray accent cloth. There's a blend of minimalism, but with more flowing, detailed panels, such as the brown dots strewn about and the topographic map motifs in the doors. One central screen dominates the dash board, but there's a slim driver instrument display ahead of the steering wheel. It also has control stalks for items presumably including wipers and lights.

The rest of the truck is still a bit of a mystery. It's definitely a concept, and as noted on the display, features such as the power midgate are not guaranteed for any production model, and we imagine that the truck has not yet been greenlit. And we're still waiting to hear if there's any information about powertrains or anything that might be shared with future VinFast models. We'll be sure to update this post when we have info. In the meantime, we'll admire this rather handsome truck that we would certainly welcome reaching production. Even more so if it were built at the North Carolina factory VinFast is working on.

