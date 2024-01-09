Lamborghini Telemetry X gives you real-time track driving lessons

Lamborghini may not sound like the type of carmaker you associate with CES, but the brand has numerous new technologies in the pipeline. One is an experimental track connectivity system called Telemetry X that leverages three technologies to help the driver set faster lap times.

Telemetry X builds on Lamborghini's currently-available telemetry system and on the lessons that the company has learned from years of racing. It's a blend of three systems: the Real-Time Remote Garage, the Biometric Data System, and the Digital Co-Pilot. Showcased in a Revuelto, its first function is to record and display real-time videos and telemetry data of a given driver's on-track performance. Add in 5G connectivity, and a remote driving coach can use the system to guide you through the ins and outs of, say, the Nürburgring track in Germany.

For example, the instructor can provide advice, such as "brake later" or "accelerate sooner," via a headset by keeping an eye on key data points as they come in. Meanwhile, the Biometric Data System monitors the driver's biometric data, such as heart rate and stress level, and sends these figures to the driver's coach as well. Both systems work with the Digital Co-Pilot, which is a voice assistant that analyzes the data gathered by the Real-Time Remote Garage and the Biometric Data System to give the driver additional feedback on how to drive faster.

While the brand stresses that Telemetry X remains at the prototype stage, it also hints that there's a good chance the system will reach production in the not-too-distant future. "Telemetry X is a perfect preview of the connected services our customers will be able to experience in the coming years," said company boss Stephan Winklemann in a statement. Perhaps tellingly, Lamborghini has at least two major product launches for the next few years: it will release the successor to the Huracán, and it will bring its first electric model to the market in 2028.