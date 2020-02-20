The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica is one of our favorite minivans, and the plug-in hybrid version, the Pacifica Hybrid, is even better. Roomy, comfortable and — dare we say — stylish, it’s good enough to at least garner consideration from folks who would otherwise not be caught dead driving a minivan. It also offers a ton of standard and optional features to make life better for the driver up front all the way back to the kids seated in the comfy third row. While the well-mannered and techy Honda Odyssey is also worth cross shopping, we think the Pacifica is practical and enjoyable enough that we’d even choose it over a lot of three-row crossovers.

What's new for 2020?

For the 2020 model year, Chrysler drops the L and LX trims, replacing them with a budget minivan that bears its own nameplate — the Chrysler Voyager — and starts at $28,480. That means the cheapest Pacifica you can get is the Limited trim, starting at $35,240.

There are also a few extra features added here and there to the various trim levels, but nothing major apart from the flashy Red S Appearance Package available on the Limited versions of both the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid. This gets red and black Nappa leather upholstery, grey contrast stitching and piping, some red S emblems inside and out black 20-inch alloy wheels (18-inch on the Hybrid), Harman Kardon sound system and an advanced safety package.

There are more significant changes in store of the Pacifica later this year when the 2021 model arrives, including some design tweaks and the addition of available all-wheel drive.

What's the Pacifica interior and in-car technology like?

The Pacifica interior is a lovely place to spend time. Up front, there’s plenty of room to stretch out, and lots of places to stash items within easy reach. We’re big fans of the huge cupholders, which are capacious enough to house two 32-ounce Nalgene water bottles side by side. The materials are nice, with good attention to detail. We were quite fond of the perforated leather seats, smooth leather steering wheel and attractive stitching in our long-term Pacifica Hybrid tester.

As for tech, there’s plenty, and it’s good. We like the big multimedia touchscreen in the center stack, and find this iteration of Chrysler’s Uconnect multimedia system to be intuitive and responsive. The Pacifica offers a number of helpful driver aids, including adaptive cruise control and plenty of parking cameras. For second-row occupants, Chrysler offers a rear-seat entertainment system with flip-up touchscreens to watch movies or play games. They’ve got a number of inputs, and each passenger can do their own thing — they don’t have to watch the same movie if they don’t want.

Oh, and the Pacifica took notes from Honda, and offers an in-car vacuum to make cleanup easier after a long, snack-filled road trip with the kids and dogs. Just keep in mind that like many of these whiz-bang features, the vacuum is exclusive to upper trim levels.

How big is the Pacifica?

The 2020 Pacifica is built to haul people and their things on a regular basis. It has seating for seven or eight passengers, depending on whether or not you opt for second-row captain’s chairs. It offers a generous 32.3 cubic feet of space in its deep cargo area behind the third row, which is similar to the Honda Odyssey (32.8 cubic feet) and Kia Sedona (33.9), but a bit less than the segment leading Toyota Sienna (39.1). For perhaps a more illustrative point, the biggest three-row crossover barely manages to surpass 20 cubic feet with the third row raised. In terms of maximum cargo space, the Pacifica's 140.5 cubic feet is 2 to 10 cubic feet less than its minivan competitors, but that's such a vast amount of space, it really doesn't matter.

That's especially true since the Pacifica makes it so easy to gain access to that maximum space.

The Pacifica's trick Stow ‘N Go seats quickly and easily fold completely flat under the floor. Even better, when you’re using the seats, that under-floor space is available for item storage. Unfortunately, the Pacifica Hybrid doesn’t offer Stow N’ Go for the second row, as that under-floor space is where its battery pack is housed, but the seats themselves are a bit more comfortable since they don't need to be a compact for stowing and going.

What's the Pacifica’s performance and fuel economy?