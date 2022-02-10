Best car vacuums for 2022

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Keeping your car interior clean is important. Dirt, dust, crumbs and more can overwhelm an interior faster than you might think, and the worse the problem gets, the harder to correct. Nowadays, it's easier and more affordable than ever to get a car vacuum to help suck up all the junk, and luckily there are a ton of options available. If you're in the market, we've pulled together this list of corded and battery-powered options for small clean-ups or big spills.

Key Features

Improved design features 110W suction power

Weighs 2.4 lbs

Features a built-in LED light

Plugs into a 12V cigarette lighter port via 16ft long power cord

Includes 3 all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag and an extra filter w/ cleaning brush

The popular ThisWorx portable car vacuum is a solid choice for anyone looking to up their car cleanliness game. It features a 110W and 9.17 amp motor, a built-in LED light, a washable double-HEPA filter, a flat bottom, a 16-foot power cable that connects to your car’s 12V lighter port and includes 3 different all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag for easy storage and a filter cleaning brush.

Key Features

Effective on carpets, car interiors, furniture and more

Weighs 2.6 lbs

Features a 180° rotating nozzle

Includes a pull-out crevice tool and flip-up brush

Dirt bowl is translucent and easily removable

Cordless - powered by a lithium ion battery, fully recharges in about 4 hours

The Black+Decker handheld vacuum uses a lithium ion battery and can hold a charge for up to 18 months. The dustbowl has a 20.6 oz capacity and is translucent to show the dirt captured inside. It uses cyclonic action to help keep the filter clean and also has a rotating nozzle to be used for a variety of applications. Both the bowl and filters are removable and washable, and the vac comes with a 2-year limited warranty.

Key Features

Features 106W of suction power

Weighs 2.4 lbs

Plugs into a 12V cigarette lighter port via 16ft long power cord

Includes 3 all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag and an extra filter w/ cleaning brush

This portable ThisWorx vac is similar to the other on our list, but with a different body design, slightly less power, and a slightly smaller price tag. The vac, like most of the others, has a 16-foot cable that plugs into your vehicle’s 12V port. It features a 106W and 8.8 amp motor, weighs on 2.4 lbs, and has a transparent trash container so you can keep an eye on everything you’re sucking up. Like the other ThisWorx, this one also comes with 3 all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag, and a special filter cleaning brush. It also includes a spare HEPA filter.

Key Features

Each purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation

Vacuum is very compact weighing only 1.37 lbs

Battery powered - provides up to 12 minutes of cordless cleaning, great for quick clean-ups

Charges via USB

Includes a 2-in-1 crevice tool, dusting brush and charging stand

This cordless vacuum from Bissell uses a lithium-ion battery to provide up to 12 minutes of cleaning power at a time. The small size of the vac makes it easy to store in your car or office and the fact that it only weighs 2 pounds makes it easy to transport. It includes a 2-in-1 crevice tool and dusting brush and a stand for the vacuum itself and its accessories. The filter on this vac, like many others, is removable and washable. And last but not least, it charges via a standard USB charging cable. If you're not yet convinced, every Bissell purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation, a foundation that helps save homeless pets.

Key Features

Features a 2.5 gallon polypropylene tank

Plugs into standard outlet via a 10 foot cord

Built-in accessory/hose storage

Can be easily converted into a blower

This Armor All vacuum is a traditional wet/dry utility vac with a 2.5 gallon polypropylene tank. It has a 10-foot cord with a cord wrap that plugs into a standard electrical outlet; unfortunately this one doesn’t plug directly into your lighter port. In addition to being a vacuum, it also has a blower function. The vac includes a 6-foot x 1¼-inch hose, a reusable cloth filter, a foam wet filter, a 2-in-1 utility nozzle with brush, a crevice tool, a deluxe car nozzle, a blower nozzle with adapter, and a detail brush.

