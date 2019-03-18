2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Long-Term Update | Serenity now!

I haven't always felt that way. Early in its stay, I frequently avoided taking the Pacifica if I could, mainly because I was turned off by the numb steering and roly-poly nature. Yes, it's a minivan, but I couldn't stop thinking about the Honda Odyssey that came through, which I discovered to be surprisingly nimble. It also packed the sweet sounding V6 in our Honda Ridgeline that I've previously raved about.
But then other Pacifica strong suits started to come through. The hybrid powertrain may not be exhilarating, but it's wonderfully quiet. That's to be expected when it's primarily running on the electric motor, but when its four-cylinder engine kicks on, the noise is well-muffled. Road and wind noise is nearly non-existent, too, so whether you're tooling around town or cruising on the highway, nothing is interrupting your tunes, podcasts, talk radio or simple silence.
The interior is a lovely place to be, too. Enormous windows, a panoramic sunroof and low sills make this one of the airiest cabins I've been in. And the light color of the upholstery and plastics amplifies the open feeling. After a long, cold Michigan winter, this rolling sunroom is welcome. It also provides superb visibility, making the Pacifica a breeze to maneuver. It's really easy to get inside, too; it has most of the height of a crossover, which takes care of not having to bend down, but it has a much lower floor, so you also don't have to climb up to get in.
To cap things off, the Pacifica's ride is excellent. While there's more body roll than I'd like, it glides right across nasty bumps and potholes. And it does so without the heaving and pounding of heavy crossovers and SUVs. It feels more like a luxury sedan.
Basically, the Pacifica is ideal for transporting you through life with a minimum of fuss. And so anytime I've had a long stressful day, I'll be looking for the keys to ours.