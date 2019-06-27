The 2020 Chrysler Voyager is a cheap Pacifica minivan

The Voyager is back, baby. Yep, you read that right. FCA is leaning hard on the nostalgia button right now, and the age-old minivan nameplate has rowed its way back from its long voyage (sorry) out to sea.
We'll be seeing the Voyager name on a familiar vehicle, though, not a totally new minivan. You're looking at photos of a Pacifica with a Voyager badge on it, because that's essentially what the new Voyager is. Chrysler took the lower trim levels of the Pacifica and decided those would now be Voyagers. Higher trim levels of the Pacifica are still the Pacifica. To quell confusion, just consider the Voyager a budget-conscious Pacifica with a different name.
Specifically, both the L and LX trims of Pacifica will be Voyagers, and Chrysler is introducing a fleet-only LXi model with a leatherette (vinyl) interior for mass appeal to rental car companies and businesses with similar needs. Pricing for the 2020 Voyager hasn't been announced yet, but the non-fleet version will probably start right around where the Pacifica L starts now at $28,730. That makes this more of a marketing play than an actual reduction in price. The Voyager is the cheap one, while the Pacifica is the expensive one. Simple as that.
Interestingly, FCA still sells significantly more Dodge Grand Caravans than they do Pacificas every month, and it's all down to price. Despite the Pacifica being leagues better than the old Dodge, the average transaction price for the Pacifica in 2019 is over $13,000 more than a Grand Caravan — $38,540 for the Pacifica, versus $24,972 for the Grand Caravan. That makes the Dodge much cheaper than any comparably sized vehicle it competes with and results in the Dodge doubling the Pacifica up on sales regularly. Maybe the introduction of the Voyager could sway some folks in the direction of the new car, rather than being turned off by the high prices of the Pacifica.
The feature set for the Voyager is similar to that of the Pacifica-badged models it's replacing. You'll only be able to tell it's a Voyager on the outside from the badge on the liftgate. Chrysler added satellite radio, second-row quad seats and in-floor storage bins to the interior. You'll still get the same Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 and nine-speed automatic transmission in the Voyager, but no plug-in hybrid model will be available. We'll be interested to see how this ultimately affects sales of the excellent Chrysler minivan.
