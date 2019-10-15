Chrysler has added a Red S Edition package to the Pacifica range for the 2020 model year. The equipment group is available on the gasoline-powered and hybrid variants of the minivan, and the package punts Chrysler's family-hauler into luxury-car territory.

On sale now, the Pacifica Red S Edition commands a $3,995 premium over the Limited trim it's based on. In other words, buyers need to spend at least $49,935 once a mandatory $1,495 destination charge enters the equation, while selecting the hybrid powertrain likely pushes the bottom line beyond the $50,000 threshold (the package has not yet been priced for the hybrid model). This figure makes the Pacifica Red S Edition one of the most expensive minivans available in the United States.

Chrysler rewards buyers willing to spend luxury-car money on one of its minivans with two-tone, Rodeo Red and black Nappa leather upholstery with Light Diesel Grey contrast stitching and piping (diesel fuel is not grey, if you're wondering), S logos stitched into the seat backs, and silver trim on the dashboard and the door panels. Outside, the Red S Edition builds on the S Appearance package with black and red emblems, a red S logo on the tailgate, and 20-inch alloy wheels finished in black, though note the Pacifica Hybrid settles for 18-inchers in the name of maximizing fuel economy. Buyers have six colors to choose from, including one called Ceramic Grey Clear Coat that joins the range for 2020.

The Red S-spec Pacifica also comes standard with a Harman Kardon sound system that plays through 20 speakers, KeySense (which is essentially a teen driver key), and Advanced SafetyTec, which includes features such as a 360-degree-view camera, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, automatic high beams, park assist, and rain-sensing wipers, among other items.

There are no mechanical changes to report, nor does the Pacifica Red S channel its inner Testarossa with a red valve cover. It carries on with Chrysler's venerable 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 rated at a stout 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. The six spins the front wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. Selecting the plug-in hybrid model adds a pair of electric motors and a 16-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack to unlock 84 MPGe and up to 32 miles of emissions-free range.

To add context, Chrysler charges Pacifica Limited buyers $1,095 for the black 20-inch alloys, $295 for KeySense, $995 for the Advance SafetyTec package, $795 for the S Appearance package, and $695 for the better sound system. Add it all up and the total comes to $3,875, meaning the emblems, the special trim, and the two-tone leather upholstery cost $120.