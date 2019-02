2019 Chicago Auto Show photo gallery: All of the grilles

Do you like trucks? How about grilles? Like really big, shiny, chromey, in-your-face, could-be-made-by-Broil-King grilles?Well, the Chicago Auto Show is the place to be. Traditionally known as the truck show of the annual auto show circuit (at least those covered by national media), Chicago has what seems like a small national park's worth of acreage devoted to both consumer and commercial trucks . From humble extended cab Ford Rangers to a mammoth F-650 with cherry picker sprouting from its aft quarters, there's bound to be a truck for everything. And they all have grilles. So above is our gallery devoted to them, because hell, why not?Should you want to know about the trucks attached to those grilles, check out our coverage below.