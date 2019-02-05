2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD revealed, tows 35,500 pounds

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD was just revealed at an event in Flint, Mich., ahead of its public debut at the Chicago Auto Show. This truck can tow, as max towing increases a massive 52 percent to 35,500(!) pounds. Payload is also way up, sitting at 7,466 pounds.

Making these numbers possible is the Duramax 6.6-liter turbo-diesel V8. It produces 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet of torque. A larger 28-inch mechanical fan is now used to cool the diesel engine. GM is pairing this engine with a new Allison 10-speed automatic transmission. The engine is smart, too. If it's too hot after hauling, a message in the cluster will tell the driver to keep the engine on. If you end up ignoring that and turning it off, the remote-start system will automatically activate to cool the engine down.



Chevy says every component between the transmission and wheels have been upgraded to handle the increased towing load. It has a 30 percent larger (in diameter) prop shaft. The box ladder frame has been made tougher, and the axles are larger.

A new 6.6-liter V8 gas engine is standard — this unit makes 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque, more power and thrust than before. Chevy says it accounts for a 18 percent gain in towing capacity for the gasoline engine version. This engine is based-off Chevy's 6.0-liter V8, but uses a 6-mm longer stroke and direct injection to make the extra power.

