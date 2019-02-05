2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty adds a massive gas engine

Not to be outdone by the new Ram HD, Silverado HD and Sierra HD, Ford has announced a slew of updates for the 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty. Though styling changes are mild in comparison to the other trucks, an all-new engine and transmission joins the line-up along with extra technology.
The first thing anyone will notice about the Super Duty is that the grille – still huge, of course – isn't quite as blocky. The thick chrome bars are gone. This helps with cooling apparently, and dually models get the highest-flowing grille. Moving around to the back, the tailgate has a revised finish panel, and the taillights extend farther into the bed sides. Inside, changes are relegated to trim and upholstery tweaks for various trim levels.
The mild exterior tweaks cover up significant mechanical upgrades, particularly the all-new 7.3-liter gasoline-powered V8. It's a pushrod design with port injection, an iron block and a forged crank. We expect it to make more than the presumed 420 horsepower for the upcoming Sierra HD with the 6.2-liter V8, which we saw in spy shots recently. The most powerful gas engine in this class until then is the the Ram 6.4-liter V8 at 410 horsepower, with the current GM trucks using a 360-horsepower 6.0-liter V8.
The other engines available for the new Super Duty are a carryover 6.2-liter gas V8 and an updated 6.7-liter turbocharged diesel V8. The diesel engine's upgrades include a new variable-geometry turbo for quicker throttle response, revised injectors for quieter operation, and strengthened block, heads, pistons, rods and bearings. Output for both engines hasn't been listed, but expect each to be similar or somewhat improved compared to the current models. For reference, the 6.2-liter gas engine makes 385 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque, and the 6.7-liter diesel makes 450 horsepower and 935 pound-feet of torque.
Regardless of engine, Super Duty buyers will get a new 10-speed automatic. It actually fits in the same space as the outgoing 6-speed automatic, and it weighs just 3.5 pounds more than the old transmission. Combined with the new engines, Ford claims the new Super Duty will have greater payload and towing capability than the outgoing model, but hasn't provided specifics.
Finally, Super Duty pickups get a variety of feature upgrades, starting with the now-available Pro Trailer Backup Assist that allows you to steer the truck and trailer in reverse with a knob on the dash. In addition to that, the existing trailer reverse guidance works with fifth-wheel and gooseneck trailers. The FordPass 4G LTE WiFi is a standard feature on all Super Duty trucks, too.
The new Super Duty goes on sale this fall. Pricing and other specifics will likely be announced closer to the on-sale date.
