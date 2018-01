2019 Ram 1500 vs. Chevy Silverado 1500 vs. 2018 Ford F-150: How they compare

slide-7211372 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211371 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211373 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211374 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211375 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211376 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211377 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211378 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211379 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211380 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211381 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211382 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211383 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211384 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211385 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211386 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211387 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211388 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211329 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211362 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211363 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211364 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211431 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211365 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211432 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211433 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211434 Image Credit: FCA slide-7211366 Image Credit: FCA There's only a bit of overlap in powertrains on the Ram 1500 and Chevy Silverado. Each has a V8 for the top engine. The Ram's is a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 making 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. The Silverado will once again use a 6.2-liter V8. Though Chevy hasn't revealed specs on the engine, we imagine it will be close to the current model's 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.While the Chevy makes more power and torque, the Ram's V8 boasts an optional 48-volt mild-hybrid system that can provide up to 130 pound-feet of torque right off the line.While the F-150 still offers a 5.0-liter V8, the real range-topping engine is a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6. That engine makes 375 horsepower and tops the three trucks with 470 pound-feet of torque.The Ram and Chevy' powertrains diverge with the lower-end gas engines. Ram offers a 3.6-liter V6 making 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque, and it comes standard with the 48-volt hybrid system, though in that application it only produces up to 90 pound-feet. Chevy has not announced a gasoline V6 for the new Silverado yet, meaning the low-end gas engine for it is a 5.3-liter V8. Output hasn't been given, but the 5.3-liter engine in the current model produces 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque, and we don't expect that to change much. Below the F-150's 3.5-liter rests the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. That engine makes 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.Diesels are a bit of a mystery for these two trucks. Chevrolet announced it would offer a 3.0-liter inline-six diesel , and gave no details other than it will outperform the competition. Ford's Powerstroke 3.0-liter makes 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque, so expect the Chevy engine to be in that ballpark. Ram says that the EcoDiesel 3.0-liter V6 will return, but no details were given. The current model makes 240 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, so the new version will probably be close. Ford just announced the F-150 will get that 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel.Finally, all Rams will use eight-speed automatics, with a different one for V6 than for V8. The Silverado will get a 10-speed automatic with the 6.2-liter V8 and the diesel. Though no transmission was announced for the 5.3-liter V8, the current model uses an eight-speed automatic, so we would expect the same for the new one. Like the Silverado, the F-150 uses a 10-speed automatic. In fact, the transmissions are nearly the same, thanks to a development partnership between GM and Ford.

For the 2019 model year, Chevrolet has created a tough off-road variant to match the Ram Rebel. It's called the Trailboss. It goes a step beyond the regular Z71 off-road package, but includes that package's features. It comes with a locking rear differential, skid plates, Rancho shocks, a two-inch lift, and off-road tires. And of course, the Trailboss looks more aggressive with a black front fascia.The Ram 1500 Rebel continues for 2019. In contrast to the Chevy Trailboss, the Rebel only gets a one-inch suspension lift. But like the Trailboss, it has a locking rear differential, skid plates and off-road tires. The Rebel also gets hill-descent control and upgraded shocks, but from Bilstein instead of Rancho. The Rebel can come with air suspension, too. And the Rebel will continue to get a unique black grille and bold Rebel badging. Between the two, it's probably up to your preference of style and brand.Still, neither of those really stack up against the Ford F-150 Raptor , the king of full-size off-roaders. The Raptor is powered by a high-output version of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, good for 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. In addition to the bump in power, the Raptor gets beefy tires and wheels, Fox shocks, wide fenders and more.

