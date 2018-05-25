2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Drivers' Notes Review | King of the hill

-
Engine5.7L V8
Power395 HP / 410 LB-FT
Transmission8-Speed Automatic
DrivetrainFour-Wheel Drive
Engine PlacementFront
Seating2+3
MPG15 City / 21 Highway
Warranty5 Year / 60,000 Mile
Base Price$46,890
As Tested Price$54,900
Our tester this week is a mid-grade Laramie model. It has quite a few creature comforts — heated and ventilated leather seats, front buckets, a larger Uconnect infotainment screen — along with features like blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors, automatic high beams and a bedliner. There's no moonroof, wireless charging or heated second row seats, but it's still extremely well appointed, especially compared to its forebears. That said, it doesn't come cheap. All in, this truck costs just under $55k.
Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore: The 2019 Ram 1500 is simply the best truck in the market. It's powerful, comfortable, brash and the embodiment of what a full-size pickup should be. The Hemi V8 is always the first thing I notice when I test one, and it's smooth and potent in this 4X4 Laramie. Ram has wisely expanded its engine selections in recent years, though the V8 remains my favorite. The Ram's design always grabs me. It's generally the buffest looking truck in the segment, though at times in the last decade or so it has veered into cartoonish proportions. For 2019, it's a clean look with smooth lines and curves that convey a sense of power. I Love the new grille, and Rams always have a good deal of chrome — that's cool with me.
Inside, this model was surprising quiet, underscoring the premium vibes. The latest version of Uconnect works well and is intuitive. Plus, there's a nice balance of knobs, buttons and dials. Everything is easy to use and understand. The leather looks and feels upscale, the seats are comfy yet supportive, and the configurable center console is a clever feature. This Ram is fairly loaded up, but even when we tested a more basic Tradesman a few weeks ago, I had similarly favorable impressions. It's an all-star truck.
And of course the Hemi V8 is an enjoyable companion every time. It's a bummer it's not more efficient, though. Hopefully the 48-volt electric assist makes a noticeable difference when it becomes available.
I was also bowled over by the infotainment in the truck, and it wasn't even the ultra-fancy 12-inch version. It was the mid-level, and it's all you would ever need. The screen is incredibly bright and sharp. The rear-view camera is extremely high-quality and looks basically high-definition on the beautiful screen. Everything is as responsive as the best tablets, too. I know we gush over FCA infotainment a lot, but there's a reason for it, and the Ram has some of the best implementations yet.
