Quick Spin

2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Drivers' Notes Review | King of the hill

FCA's pickup is still a favorite in these parts

May 25th 2018 at 10:58AM
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: © 2018 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
2019 1500 2019 RAM 1500
MSRP $31,695
Explore
Reviews
Build
  •   Engine
    5.7L V8
  •   Power
    395 HP / 410 LB-FT
  •   Transmission
    8-Speed Automatic
  •   Drivetrain
    Four-Wheel Drive
  •   Engine Placement
    Front
  •   Seating
    2+3
  •   MPG
    15 City / 21 Highway
  •   Warranty
    5 Year / 60,000 Mile
  •   Base Price
    $46,890
  •   As Tested Price
    $54,900
The 2019 Ram 1500 is the newest full-size truck to the market, though the upcoming 2019 Chevy Silverado isn't too far off. We've driven a few models so far, from the base-spec Tradesman up to the kitted-out Limited variant. Modern trucks are expected to do everything from towing a boat, hauling mulch or carrying a family of five on an extended road trip. The days of simple, single-minded trucks have long since passed.

Our tester this week is a mid-grade Laramie model. It has quite a few creature comforts — heated and ventilated leather seats, front buckets, a larger Uconnect infotainment screen — along with features like blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors, automatic high beams and a bedliner. There's no moonroof, wireless charging or heated second row seats, but it's still extremely well appointed, especially compared to its forebears. That said, it doesn't come cheap. All in, this truck costs just under $55k.

Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore: The 2019 Ram 1500 is simply the best truck in the market. It's powerful, comfortable, brash and the embodiment of what a full-size pickup should be. The Hemi V8 is always the first thing I notice when I test one, and it's smooth and potent in this 4X4 Laramie. Ram has wisely expanded its engine selections in recent years, though the V8 remains my favorite. The Ram's design always grabs me. It's generally the buffest looking truck in the segment, though at times in the last decade or so it has veered into cartoonish proportions. For 2019, it's a clean look with smooth lines and curves that convey a sense of power. I Love the new grille, and Rams always have a good deal of chrome — that's cool with me.

Inside, this model was surprising quiet, underscoring the premium vibes. The latest version of Uconnect works well and is intuitive. Plus, there's a nice balance of knobs, buttons and dials. Everything is easy to use and understand. The leather looks and feels upscale, the seats are comfy yet supportive, and the configurable center console is a clever feature. This Ram is fairly loaded up, but even when we tested a more basic Tradesman a few weeks ago, I had similarly favorable impressions. It's an all-star truck.

Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale: I am quite impressed with the Ram 1500 for a variety of reasons. Chief among them is the way it drives. It hits a happy medium for me between the ultra-comfy if slightly disconnected F-150, and the truckiness and great steering of the Titan. Basically, the steering is really tight and precise for a pickup, and its stiff enough that it corners solidly and feels like a truck, but it has enough refinement that you would be comfortable driving it anywhere and everywhere, including transporting a bunch of furniture, as I did this week.



And of course the Hemi V8 is an enjoyable companion every time. It's a bummer it's not more efficient, though. Hopefully the 48-volt electric assist makes a noticeable difference when it becomes available.

I was also bowled over by the infotainment in the truck, and it wasn't even the ultra-fancy 12-inch version. It was the mid-level, and it's all you would ever need. The screen is incredibly bright and sharp. The rear-view camera is extremely high-quality and looks basically high-definition on the beautiful screen. Everything is as responsive as the best tablets, too. I know we gush over FCA infotainment a lot, but there's a reason for it, and the Ram has some of the best implementations yet.

Related Video:
Featured Gallery2019 Ram 1500 Laramie
  • Image Credit: FCA
Design/Style RAM Long-Term Garage Quick Spins Truck 2019 ram 1500 2019 ram 1500 laramie ram 1500 ram 1500 laramie
Create alerts for any tag above

Autoblog accepts vehicle loans from auto manufacturers with a tank of gas and sometimes insurance for the purpose of evaluation and editorial content. Like most of the auto news industry, we also sometimes accept travel, lodging and event access for vehicle drive and news coverage opportunities. Our opinions and criticism remain our own — we do not accept sponsored editorial.

Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X