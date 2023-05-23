Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

From the first day new parents are cleared to bring their newborn home, baby car seats are crucial to keeping your child secure in the back seat. Infant car seats are rear-facing and support children between 4 pounds all the way up to 35 pounds or up to a height limit of 32 inches. Here are some of the best infant car seats available on Amazon.

$299.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Removable infant inserts

UPF 50+ canopy that zips open

5-position headrest

Compatible with Chicco strollers

EPS Energy-absorbing foam

This Chicco Car Seat and Base has a simple installation process with easy-to-read leveling indicators and a high-quality latch connector. The UPF 50+ canopy sunshade has a zip-open privacy shield to keep the sun off of your child. The 5-position headrest raises along with the harness, and the anti-rebound bar adds stability and leg room.

$550.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Rear-facing weight limit: 4 to 35 pounds

FAA Aircraft Approved for travel

Machine washable car seat fabric

Fail-safe mechanism

3-layer side impact protection

2 year warranty

The Doona Infant Car Seat & Latch Base is FAA approved for airline travel. The seat features a 5-point harness, 3-layer side impact protection and an adjustable handlebar. This product comes with the infant car seat, car seat base, infant insert and the vehicle seat protector. A 2 year warranty is included as well.

$110.00 at Amazon

Key Features

4-position adjustable base

5-point adjustable harness

Level indicator

ProtectPlus engineered

Rotating canopy

The Graco SnugRide 35 Lite LX Infant Car Seat has a 4-point adjustable base with a level indicator that makes installation accurate and keeps your baby comfortable. The 5-point adjustable harness will make sure your child is secure in the seat. This car seat is compatible with Graco strollers.

$329.99 at Amazon

Key Features

UPF hideaway canopy

Machine washable car seat fabric

Adjustable headrest

Compatible with VISTA and CRUZ strollers

EPP foam in headrest

This MESA V2 Infant Car Seat connects to the base and is also compatible with VISTA and CRUZ strollers without the need of an adapter. The European belt path routing provides a sturdy carrier-only installation when the base isn’t convenient in your vehicle. The fabric of this car seat cover is flame-retardant free and is machine washable,

$119.00 at Amazon

Key Features

4-position adjustable harness

QuickClick

Side impact protection

Infant inserts

1 year limited warranty

This Safety 1st Onboard Infant Car Seat is compatible with any QuickClick compatible stroller with one click. This seat is lightweight and easy to carry. The infant inserts will give extra support to smaller babies and can be removed as they grow. The 4-position adjustable harness and adjustable car seat base can keep your baby comfortable with the proper fit for them and the car.

How to choose the right car seat for infants

Baby car seats are essential for the safety of your child. Infant car seats can fit babies up to 32 inches in height while supporting a weight from 4 pounds up to 35 pounds. If you are struggling to choose the correct size, NHTSA has a tool to help you find the right seat for your child.

When is my baby too big for an infant car seat?

Once your child exceeds the height or weight limit for an infant car seat, they will need to graduate to a larger size. Convertible car seats and All-In-One car seats that grow with your child are great options to consider. They are rear-facing up to a certain weight limit then act as front-facing seats as your child gets older. Some of them can even be used as booster seats for bigger kids.

Infant car seat vs convertible car seat

Convertible car seats allow you to use the same seat for your child as they grow. There are settings that adjust with your child’s height and weight to give them the best fit and comfort. Infant car seats are recommended for newborns and infants. They are rear-facing only and are suitable from birth up to around 35 pounds.