Ford Mustang Ice White Appearance Package is a Fox-body throwback

Just in time for the Woodward Dream Cruise and to celebrate the past the Woodward represents, Ford went into its closet and pulled out two Ice White outfits for the 2022 Mustang coupe and 2022 Mustang Mach-E. Officially called the Ice White Appearance Package, they do exactly what it sounds like — slather both models in white paint, badges, leather, and accents. The blanching recalls the Triple Vibrant White Feature Mustang from 1993, a monochromatic sendoff for the Fox body cars. Ford produced just 1,500 Triple Whites, and only for the convertible. This is the first time the Mustang coupe has had a crack at the light side.

Available on the GT and the EcoBoost, the coupes are painted Oxford White, adorned with matching Oxford White badges front to back, and set on unique 19-inch wheels in the same hue with machined pockets. Inside, Ford decided not to go all the way back to 1993; the original Feature Mustangs were white everywhere except the instrument panel. The 2022 models make do with white inserts in black leather seats, white inserts in the door cards, white cross-stitching, and white facing for the dash.