2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E order books closed for good

Even after being hit with price increases from $1,000 to $2,000 last December, the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E continued to be too hot a commodity. By the beginning of March, Ford closed order books for three of the five trims: Premium, California Route 1, and GT Performance. That left the Select and GT on the menu until recently, when Ford took those trims off the shelf and closed up the Mustang Mach-E shop. The model page on Ford's website informs all, "Due to high demand, the current model year is no longer available for retail order. Limited inventory may be available at selected dealers. Contact your dealer for more information."

Note, this is only a matter for the U.S. at the moment. Ford's Canadian website still shows four Mach-E trims on offer, omitting only the GT.

CarsDirect reports that the Ford sent a letter to dealers saying the price increases meant to take effect on April 13 have been canceled. That seems obvious when dealing with a product no longer available to order, but the instructions could be for vehicle allocations that end up on dealer lots. Not that a manufacturer price increase would matter, considering the raging markups customers are willing to pay.

Or perhaps postponed is a better word than canceled for the increases. The price bumps were rumored to run from $2,000 to $5,000, with the delivery charge climbing another $100. We figure they'll show up when Ford announces the 2023 Mach-E.

Waiting for order books to open for next year's model, or scouting among the potential "limited inventories" on dealer lots will be the only way get a Mach E in the meantime. On paper, the situation next year should improve thanks to Ford's pledge to double battery production and triple Mach-E production. But nothing has returned to any kind of normal in the world, the F-150 Lightning is expected to enter production next week, and even after semiconductors and the supply chain stop misbehaving, the pent-up market demand needs to exhaust itself before we can see what the world might look like on the other side of this chaotic hump.

Related video: