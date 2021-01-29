The 2021 Ford Escape is basically Ford's way of acknowledging that people are ultimately flocking to crossovers for three key elements: a tall driving position, extra versatility and available all-wheel drive. If they really do want old-school SUV virtues like ground clearance and off-road capability, that's what the new Bronco Sport is for. Think of the Escape as the on-road ying to the baby Bronco's off-road yang. It's more spacious, comfortable and fuel efficient. It also handles better and is available in a pair of impressive hybrid models. Those two attributes not only stand out in comparison to the Bronco Sport, but within the compact crossover segment in general: Few competitors offer such electrified powertrains, and few are as engaging to drive. Indeed, the Escape is an agreeable suburban runabout that checks off a lot of boxes for those seeking a small SUV. We wouldn't necessarily call it a top choice – the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, Nissan Rogue and Mazda CX-5 are all generally stronger when comparing volume-selling mid-grade trim levels and base gas-only engines. But it's certainly not a bad choice, and those hybrid powertrains, especially the new-for-2021 plug-in version, mean it's a must-consider. What's new for 2021? The Escape Plug-In Hybrid debuts for 2021, a compelling new addition that can go an estimated 37 miles on electricity alone and is rated for 100 miles-per-gallon-equivalent. Elsewhere in the Escape lineup, features availability has been extensively adjusted, with various items being added to trim levels as standard equipment or moved into packages. Presumably this was done based on customer and dealer feedback after the current Escape's first year on the market. The available adaptive cruise control system is also upgraded with speed sign recognition, and there are four new colors.

What's the Escape interior and in-car technology like? We take a deep dive into the Escape interior's quality, technology, storage and space in this Escape Interior Driveway Test, so we'll only touch on the high and low points here. Interior storage is plentiful and thoughtful, especially the area devoted to smartphones. The sliding back seat also adds versatility, though we'll touch on that more below and in our Escape Luggage Test. In terms of technology, all but the most basic Escape (pictured in the first slide above) comes with a large touchscreen that's easily seen and reached. It runs Ford's Sync 3 interface, which is technically previous-generation tech, but only the newest, fanciest Fords like the Mach-E, Bronco and F-150 are running Sync 4. In general, we like its clean, easily read graphics featuring large icons on a white background. It does the basics well, and although we have nits to pick with its Apple CarPlay integration, there's far more good than bad. We're also fans of the configurable digital instrument panel standard on the hybrids and gas-only Titanium. On the other hand, we wouldn't call the design particularly eye-catching, and its air vent placement results in awfully chilly knuckles. Worse, the Escape's interior quality has gone downhill for this generation. The doors are lined in rubbery plastic rather than cloth or pleather, the cargo area is lined in brittle, scratch-prone plastic, and we found evidence of iffy fit-and-finish. The Titanium has some of the least convincing wood trim you'll find in a car. How big is the Escape? The Escape basically offers average passenger and cargo space for a compact crossover. With 33.5 cubic feet of space, its cargo area can hold five sizeable pieces of luggage plus a duffel bag or two. A Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4 can hold more (including in terms of maximum space), but the Escape has a trick up its sleeve: a sliding back seat that frees up extra room should you not need as much rear passenger space. Few competitors provide such a feature. Plus, there's a good chance you won't need all the space offered by that back seat since there is an abundant 40.7 inches of maximum legroom. A 6-footer has no problem sitting behind another 6-footer. What are the performance and fuel economy? For 2021, no compact crossover offers as many powertrain options as the Ford Escape thanks to the addition of its plug-in hybrid model. The standard engine is a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-three that produces 180 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. Yes, only three cylinders, and there's cylinder deactivation, so it can actually operate as a two-cylinder to save fuel. Nifty! An eight-speed automatic is standard on every gas-only Escape. Fuel economy is 28 miles per gallon city, 34 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined with front-wheel drive, and 28/31/26 with optional all-wheel drive. Available on the SEL and Titanium is a 2.0-liter turbo inline-four that ups output to 250 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. You'll need to fill it with premium to get that exact amount, but regular is OK. All-wheel drive is mandatory, and fuel economy comes in at 23/31/26 mpg, which means going with the big motor is a great idea if you'll be doing a lot of highway driving. The Escape Hybrid combines a naturally aspirated four-cylinder and an electric motor to produce a total system output of 200 hp. Its battery pack is replenished by recapturing energy usually lost by braking or coasting. Unlike the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, its available all-wheel drive system is a mechanical one rather than relying on a second electric motor on the rear axle to provide quasi-AWD. Fuel economy is an exceptional 44 mpg city, 37 mpg highway and 41 mpg combined with FWD and 43/37/40 with AWD. This is on par with the RAV4 and CR-V hybrids. The new 2021 Escape Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) basically just adds a much larger battery that can be recharged by plugging into your house or a public charger. This extra capacity allows for an estimated 37 miles of all-electric driving, which should be good enough to cover most commutes. Once this range is depleted, the PHEV essentially operates like the regular hybrid, recouping just enough energy through braking and the engine to contribute electricity to the motor. Its MPG-equivalent rating is 100 MPG-E, which is slightly better than the RAV4 Prime, but when you're talking such sky-high efficiency, it doesn't really matter. Note that the PHEV is only available with front-wheel drive.