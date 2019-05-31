Podcast

Driving the Toyota Supra, Honda Passport and BMW 3 Series | Autoblog Podcast #582

Plus a Ferrari PHEV, new Trailblazer, FCA-Renault merger and Audi RS5

May 31st 2019 at 3:55PM
In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Green Editor John Beltz Snyder and West Coast Editor James Riswick. First, they talk about the cars they've been driving, including the Honda Passport, BMW 330i and Audi RS5. They follow up with notes about driving the Toyota Supra and 86, and whether Toyota's new sports car strategy makes sense. Then they discuss the news, including the Ferrari SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid, a possible Renault-FCA merger, death rumors for the Jaguar XJ and thoughts on the upcoming Chevy Trailblazer.

