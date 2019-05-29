Official

2021 Chevy Trailblazer is revealed as the Blazer's little sibling

But not too little, because the Trax will stick around

May 29th 2019 at 4:20PM
  • 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer
  • RS trim level
  • Image Credit: GM
  • 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer
  • RS trim level
  • Image Credit: GM
Just as Buick introduced the Encore GX, its latest in-between compact crossover, Chevy is following suit with the 2021 Chevy Trailblazer. It fits right between the Chevy Trax and the Equinox, and like with Buick and the normal Encore, the Trax will continue to be on sale alongside the Trailblazer.

From the looks of it, it's very similar to the Trailblazer that made its debut at the Shanghai Auto Show. It's very much a baby Blazer in design with sharp angles, a huge grille, and angry, squinting headlights. The greenhouse is a little taller and boxier than the big Blazer, though. It also has an available two-tone roof on the RS trim. Considering the Trailblazer's size and position in the lineup, it probably shares the same platform, and likely powertrains, as the Buick Encore GX. But details on the platform and powertrains for both remain unknown.

The Trailblazer will go on sale early next year. Pricing will probably slide between the Trax's roughly $22,000 price tag and the Equinox's $24,995 base price. Chevy also notes that it will come with standard automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and lane-keep assist. A rear-camera mirror and adaptive cruise control will be available as options.
Featured Gallery2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS
2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Chevrolet Information

Chevrolet
Share This Photo X