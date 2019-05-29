2021 Chevy Trailblazer is revealed as the Blazer's little sibling

Just as Buick introduced the Encore GX, its latest in-between compact crossover, Chevy is following suit with the 2021 Chevy Trailblazer. It fits right between the Chevy Trax and the Equinox, and like with Buick and the normal Encore, the Trax will continue to be on sale alongside the Trailblazer.
From the looks of it, it's very similar to the Trailblazer that made its debut at the Shanghai Auto Show. It's very much a baby Blazer in design with sharp angles, a huge grille, and angry, squinting headlights. The greenhouse is a little taller and boxier than the big Blazer, though. It also has an available two-tone roof on the RS trim. Considering the Trailblazer's size and position in the lineup, it probably shares the same platform, and likely powertrains, as the Buick Encore GX. But details on the platform and powertrains for both remain unknown.
The Trailblazer will go on sale early next year. Pricing will probably slide between the Trax's roughly $22,000 price tag and the Equinox's $24,995 base price. Chevy also notes that it will come with standard automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and lane-keep assist. A rear-camera mirror and adaptive cruise control will be available as options.
