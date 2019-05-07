Jeep and Ram diesel owners get $3,075 in lawsuit settlement

Owners of certain Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokees equipped with diesel engines will get up to $3,075 in compensation for repairs under a settlement of a class-action lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler over illegal emissions-cheating software. The roughly $800 million settlement was first announced in January and approved by a federal judge in California last week, according to Consumer Reports.
The affected vehicles are 2014 to 2016 Ram 1500 pickup trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs equipped with 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 engines. FCA will update the emissions control software, provide an extended warranty covering up to 10 years or 120,000 miles, and provide cash compensation. Eligible owners will get as much as $3,075, while eligible lessees, former lease holders and former owners will get up to $990, and partial owners will get up to $2,460.
FCA has established an EcoDiesel Settlement website where affected owners can find more information on how to submit and track a claim and sign up for updates. Customers with questions can also call 833-280-4748.
Vehicle owners will have 21 months to submit a claim, with a deadline of Feb. 3, 2021, and two years to complete the repair and receive compensation for it. Former owners and lease holders must submit claims by Aug. 1, 2019.
The EPA in early 2017 issued a notice of violation to FCA after Jeep and Ram installed eight emissions control devices on diesel vehicles. FCA's settlement includes $311 million in total civil penalties to U.S. and California regulators, up to $280 million to resolve claims from diesel owners, $105 million in extended warranties, $72.5 million in state civil penalties and $33.5 million in payments to California for excess emissions and to resolve consumer claims. Auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH, which provided emissions control software, is paying $27.5 million to resolve claims, plus $103.5 million to settle claims with 47 states.
The federal court also approved consent decrees between FCA, the EPA and the California Air Resources Board, plus agreements with all 50 stats and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In a statement, FCA said, "The settlements contain no findings of wrongdoing, nor admission of any wrongdoing, by FCA US" and added that the software fixes will have no affect on average fuel economy, performance or other characteristics of the vehicles.
