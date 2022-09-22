10 electric cars we’re excited are coming soon

If you were considering buying an electric vehicle a couple years ago, we wouldn't fault you for thinking your options were limited, both in terms of quantity and quality. You just might not have been able to find an electric car that would suit your needs, lifestyle or budget. With the newest generation of EVs that have launched in the past year or two, your options have changed — and improved — dramatically. If you still don't see an EV you like, just wait a little while longer. It won't take long. There are a whole lot more on the horizon, and the problem may soon be in narrowing down your options.

To give you an example, here are 10 electric vehicles we're excited about that you'll be able to buy very soon, from GM, from Germany, from Japan and more. Some of these will be available by the end of the year, and all are expected to launch by the end of 2023.

The Chevy trio: 2024 Blazer EV, Equinox EV and Silverado EV

GM is stepping into the future with strong footing. Following high-end electric launches from GMC (Hummer EV) and Cadillac (Lyriq), Chevrolet is bringing three electric vehicles with familiar nameplates. The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV (above left) will offer a number of versions, starting with the 2LT and RS trims in the summer of 2023, followed by the 557-horsepower SS in the fall and the base 1LT in early 2024. The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV (above right) will go on sale in fall 2023 as a limited-edition model, with volume sales ramping up in 2024, with a base cost of “around $30,000.”

For those who prefer a bed to a liftgate, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is an electric pickup that looks more like the old Chevy Avalanche than the current Silverado. The WT (work truck) trim launches in fall 2023, while the 664-horsepower RST will follow in 2024.

2023 BMW i7

BMW revealed the all-electric 2023 i7 luxury sedan alongside the gas-powered 7 Series. It should go on sale before the end of 2022. The i7 xDrive60 will be the only variant, with its two motors providing a total of 536 horsepower and 549 pound-feet of torque, and its battery expected to offer a range of about 300 miles. Just like its internal combustion counterpart, this full-size sedan won’t come cheap, with the i7 starting at $120,295.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

Following the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60, the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 will be the fourth car using Hyundai Group’s E-GMP electric car architecture. Its sleek four-door-coupe looks will set it apart from those three crossovers, however. It can be had in rear- or all-wheel drive, the line-topper being the big-battery AWD version with 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque. Its 800-volt electric architecture will make the Ioniq 6 one of the quickest-charging EVs out there. It will arrive in the U.S. in early 2023.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e

Developed from the ground up to be an EV, the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e will be the luxury brand’s first all-electric offering in the United States. This compact crossover will use a pair of electric motors good for a total of 308 horsepower, and a 71.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack. Like the Toyota bZ4x with which it shares its underpinnings, RZ models fitted with the steer-by-wire system will get their steering wheel replaced by a "steering control with a compact shape" — we're guessing that's the yoke-style tiller Lexus showed off earlier in 2022. The RZ 450e will launch at the end of 2022.

2023 Polestar 3

The Volvo offshoot’s third vehicle, the 2023 Polestar 3, will be the young brand’s third car and it’s second all-electric vehicle. We don’t have all the details about this "electric performance SUV," but based on the Polestars 1 and 2, we expect the 3 to be fun to drive and a pleasure in which to dwell. We know that the brand is targeting a driving range of more than 372 miles on the European WLTP cycle — it’ll likely be rated lower here in the United States. The Polestar 3 will debut in October 2022, with sales beginning in 2023.

2023 Fisker Ocean

Storied car designer Henrik Fisker’s new company is set to begin producing its Ocean SUV in November 2022. Fisker says the Ocean will start at $37,499 (before destination) for the single-motor Sport trim, while higher trims will offer dual-motor all-wheel drive and a driving range of up to 350 miles. While the Ocean One launch edition is already sold out, prospective buyers will be able to reserve a second version when production starts.

2023 Nissan Ariya

Nissan has been selling its Leaf EV since 2010, and now it will finally offer a second all-electric nameplate with the 2023 Nissan Ariya, due out by the end of this year. The Ariya was revealed in 2020, but COVID and parts shortages delayed tis launch. From what we’ve seen, the Ariya should be worth the wait. We’re particularly impressed with its futuristically stylish but functional interior, and others will appreciate that it’s an SUV, offers all-wheel drive and has a liquid-cooled battery pack offering about 300 miles of range.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Based on what we’ve seen from the various Mercedes-EQ sedans and SUVs, we’re excited for what comes next. The German luxury brand launches an EQS SUV this fall, and a smaller EQE SUV will follow. As of this writing, we’ve only seen official interior shots (as well as some spy photos), but it looks about as impressive as the other EQ models. Mercedes-Benz will unveil the EQE SUV on October 16, 2022, with sales starting soon after.

