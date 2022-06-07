Polestar 3 shows itself and looks good, aims for 600-km range

Polestar has peeled all the camouflage off its next vehicle, the Polestar 3. This is the "electric performance SUV" that, although built on the SPA 2 platform that the coming Volvo XC90 successor will use, begins to express a Polestar design language that we recently saw on the Polestar 5 trademark images and that will further separate the two companies.

We only have one clear image of the 3, the profile above. Yesterday, the Swedes posted an Instagram video featuring the 3 that gave a pretty clear view of the car from the high three-quarter, along with numerous details. Between it all, this looks like a pretty interesting ride. CEO Thomas Ingenlath said, "With this car, we bring the ‘sport’ back to the SUV, staying true to our performance roots."

The full reveal isn't scheduled until October 3 of this year, a few months before the 3 enters production in South Carolina for our domestic consumption. For that reason, we still only have a few details at the moment. There's a Smart Panel at the front, akin to the Black Panel Mercedes-Benz puts on its electric rides, that hides all of the sensor equipment. The technology array will include lidar sensors from Luminar running Nvidia graphics processing, eventually enabling autonomous driving on the highway. There's a wing at the leading edge of the hood to channel air over the car, said air eventually flowing under the high-mounted wing at the back. In between, there are flush door handles and a set of complex, good looking wheels that definitely presage the Polestar 5. Based on the video, the light signatures alone should make the 3 unmistakable on the road.

The launch drivetrain will incorporate two motors, Polestar aiming at a range of more than 372 miles (600 kilometers) on the European WLTP cycle.

Pre-orders will open on October 3 at a price we'll probably have to wait until then to know.

