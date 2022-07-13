After finally giving us the full look at the Hyundai Ioniq 6 late last month, the automaker has now officially premiered the upcoming electric car, providing some details to go along with it. Perhaps not as many details as we’d like — we’re still hungry for more — but details nonetheless.

The Ioniq 6 uses the same long-wheelbase “E-GMP” platform and battery architecture as the Ioniq 5. The company said it will offer a range of up to 610 kilometers (379 miles) on a single charge (on the generous WLTP testing cycle; it’ll likely be rated lower in the U.S.), using the same chemistry and components from the Ioniq 5. Hyundai says it was able to make the Ioniq 6 especially efficient thanks to aerodynamics, thermal management, hardware and software upgrades and better management of the all-wheel-drive system (specifically, in the way the car transitions between two- and all-wheel drive). As such, it uses less than 14 kWh/100 km, which is an impressive 4.4 miles per kWh by our calculations, which would likely put it at the very top of our list most efficient vehicles.

As for the rest of the electric powertrain, Hyundai didn’t offer many specifics. We wouldn’t be surprised to see the Ioniq 6 directly borrow the two motors from the 5. Hyundai did specify a 0-62-mile-per-hour time of 5.1 seconds — identical to that of the AWD Ioniq 5. That range comes from a 77.4-kWh battery, the video above notes, and if that's the same battery from which that previous efficiency and range figure are from, consider us impressed. The vehicle will also offer a variety of drive modes, including a configurable “My Mode” to pick and choose various vehicle settings.