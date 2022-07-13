After finally giving us the full look at the Hyundai Ioniq 6 late last month, the automaker has now officially premiered the upcoming electric car, providing some details to go along with it. Perhaps not as many details as we’d like — we’re still hungry for more — but details nonetheless.
The Ioniq 6 uses the same long-wheelbase “E-GMP” platform and battery architecture as the Ioniq 5. The company said it will offer a range of up to 610 kilometers (379 miles) on a single charge (on the generous WLTP testing cycle; it’ll likely be rated lower in the U.S.), using the same chemistry and components from the Ioniq 5. Hyundai says it was able to make the Ioniq 6 especially efficient thanks to aerodynamics, thermal management, hardware and software upgrades and better management of the all-wheel-drive system (specifically, in the way the car transitions between two- and all-wheel drive). As such, it uses less than 14 kWh/100 km, which is an impressive 4.4 miles per kWh by our calculations, which would likely put it at the very top of our list most efficient vehicles.
As for the rest of the electric powertrain, Hyundai didn’t offer many specifics. We wouldn’t be surprised to see the Ioniq 6 directly borrow the two motors from the 5. Hyundai did specify a 0-62-mile-per-hour time of 5.1 seconds — identical to that of the AWD Ioniq 5. That range comes from a 77.4-kWh battery, the video above notes, and if that's the same battery from which that previous efficiency and range figure are from, consider us impressed. The vehicle will also offer a variety of drive modes, including a configurable “My Mode” to pick and choose various vehicle settings.
- Hyundai Ioniq 6 with a cool old plane
Hyundai talked a lot about the idea behind the Ioniq 6, including the target demographic. While the 5 is more for young families, the Ioniq 6 will be a “mindful cocoon” for single, young urban professionals. (One of the examples in Hyundai’s premier video is an artist named Mia, who is putting on a “trashion show in the metaverse.” That could be you!). Full of sustainable and recycled interior materials and dynamic lighting, it’s meant to be a creative space that offers stress-free driving, as well as a cozy “healing space.” To that effect, the interior lighting allows you to choose from 64 colors to provide the perfect ambience for your activities, whether that’s cruising down the road, using the car as a mobile work space or lounging in the front row’s reclining “Relaxation Seats.” There’s also a “Speed-Sync Lighting” feature that changes as you accelerate, but can also alert you when you’re going a little too fast.
Like its customers, the Ioniq 6 embraces technology. There is a standard three-prong outlet inside, as well as a number of USB-C ports and a USB-A port for charging your devices. It also offers 110- and 220-volt vehicle-to-load tech to allow you to use the car as a mobile power source. For safer driving, the Ioniq 6 will offer Hyundai’s Highway Driving Assist 2 suite, with adaptive cruise control, lane-centering and assisted lane changes. It also offers Remote Paking Assist … you know, “Smaht Pahk.” This show car includes camera side mirrors, but those aren't legal in the U.S. yet.
Hyundai will begin production of the Ioniq 6 in Korea in Q3 of this year, with U.S. sales beginning in Q1 of 2023. We’ll get more details when Hyundai reveals the North American spec version of the car this November. Until then, fans and potential customers can get to know more about the car through the Ioniq 6 Digital Studio, which includes interactive content and even a “driving experience” using augmented and virtual reality. No word on If we’ll get to attend that Metaverse trashion show, though.
Related video: