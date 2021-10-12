Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV peels back the camouflage in new spy photos

Last year, we got a glimpse of the next Mercedes-Benz EQ crossover SUV model out testing, which we believe will be called the EQE SUV. Now we get another look at it, but this time with very thin camouflage. These new spy shots reveal a swoopy body with less formal roofline than its EQC predecessor.

As we take a closer look at this prototype, we'll actually start from the back. All the false body parts have been removed, and this reveals the short overhang and the tidiness of the hatch area. There aren't any sizable spoilers or wings. Instead, it's a smooth, rounded tail. We can also make out the slender taillights that will probably connect in the middle like on the EQE sedan. The hatchback also leans forward a fair bit. It's not quite enough to call it a crossover coupe, but it's not nearly as upright as some more traditional-styled SUVs.

Moving around the side, we can see that the EQE SUV features the flush-fitting pop-out door handles of its sedan counterparts. It will also have some very cool-looking aero wheels available, including the five-spoke units you see here.

Finally, the front is very much corporate EQ design. The headlights blend into a black faux grille panel that dips deeply down the front fascia. And square in the middle is a giant three-pointed star.

We're expecting the EQE SUV to have external dimensions similar to the EQE sedan, with the exception being a taller height. It will probably have the same battery and powertrain options, too. The base one should get a 288-horsepower rear motor and a 90.6-kWh battery. Dual-motor all-wheel-drive versions will probably come later. We also would expect to see the EQE SUV be revealed within the year, considering how close to production-spec this prototype is.

Related video: