Electric vehicles are becoming more popular, and new models are launching at an increasing tempo. Despite this new generation of electric cars, trucks and SUVs offering more range and faster charging than ever before, range anxiety is still alive and well, especially with charging infrastructure still lagging behind what it should be, with Tesla’s robust Supercharging network being the exception. So while you might be buying an EV to be greener, many customers still put driving range ahead of overall efficiency. If efficiency is more important to you, though, check out our lists of the most efficient vehicles and most efficient electric SUVS of 2022. You can also see our list of best electric cars and SUVs.

The EPA rates the driving range of EVs — how far it can go on a single, full battery charge — just as it does miles per gallon and its electric equivalent. However, its website doesn’t allow you to sort EVs by driving range like you can by mpg-e, annual fuel cost or greenhouse gas emissions. In some cases, certain cars the EPA has rated haven't made their way onto its site yet. With that in mind, we’ve compiled here the 25 longest-range electric vehicles of 2022.

Many of these models are offered with multiple powertrain or battery options, so we’re only listing the longest-range version of each vehicle.

Note, that these are based on EPA ratings, but we’ve noted if availability of a certain vehicle or trim is limited. Also, if the EPA hasn’t yet rated a particular model, we note that the range figure is an estimate from the automaker itself. You’ll also find links to the EPA listings for these models, as well as links to our own reviews and other shopping tools.

Without further ado, here are ...

25 electric vehicles with the best driving range for 2022

1. Lucid Air Dream Edition R with 19-inch wheels: 520 miles (This version is currently sold out; the highest-mileage Lucid Air currently available is the Grand Touring with 19-inch wheels, at 516 miles)

2. Tesla Model S Long-Range: 405 miles (Again, this is an EPA estimate. As of this writing, the Long-Range is not available on Tesla's website. The highest-mileage Model S available is the Dual Motor, at an automaker-estimated 375 miles)

3. Rivian R1T Quad-Motor AWD with Max battery pack: “400+ miles” (Automaker estimate; As of this writing, the highest EPA-estimated range is the Quad-Motor AWD with Large pack, at 314 miles)

4. Tesla Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel Drive: 358 miles (As of this writing, Tesla lists range at an automaker-estimated 334 miles)

5. Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+: 350 miles

6. Tesla Model X: 348 miles (As of this writing, the longest-range offering is the Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, at an automaker-estimated 330 miles)

7. Tesla Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive: 330 miles (As of this writing, the longest-range Model Y available is still called the Long Range All-Wheel Drive, but at an automaker-estimated 318 miles)

8. GMC Hummer EV Edition 1: 329 miles (Edition 1 is sold out, but GMC expects other variants to get similar or better EPA ratings)

9. BMW iX xDrive 50 with 20-inch wheels: 324 miles

10. Rivian R1S Quad-Motor AWD with Large pack: 316 miles

11. Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1: 314 miles (Mustang Mach-E order books are closed for 2022)

12. Kia EV6 Wind RWD Long-Range: 310 miles

13. Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD Long-Range: 303 miles

14. BMW i4 eDrive40 with 18-inch wheels: 301 miles

15. Volkswagen ID.4 Pro: 280 Miles

16. Polestar 2 Single Motor: 270 miles

17. Chevrolet Bolt EV: 259 miles

18. Hyundai Kona Electric: 258 miles

19. Toyota bZ4X XLE Front-wheel drive: 252 miles

20. Chevrolet Bolt EUV: 247 miles

21. Audi Q4 E-Tron Quattro (including Sportback): 241 miles

22. Kia Niro EV: 239 miles

23. Audi E-Tron GT: 238 miles

24. Jaguar I-Pace: 234 miles

25. Subaru Solterra Premium: 228 miles

