2024 Jeep Wrangler Review: A big year of big improvements

Pros: Nearly endless variety; go-anywhere capability; great infotainment system; the roof and doors come off; 4xe plug-in hybrid

Cons: Refinement and on-road handling is laughable by modern SUV standards; iffy safety ratings

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler is entering the new year as a refreshed model with much-improved tech, useful feature add-ons and the same go-anywhere attitude as always. There are four engine options, including the excellent plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe and the hilarious V8-powered Rubicon 392. As always, there are two-door and four-door body styles, plus numerous top and door options that allow you to get closer to nature when off-roading.

Then there are the trim levels/models, which inject different characters into the Wrangler, just like its biggest rival, the Ford Bronco . You can go basic and keep things cheap with a manual Sport, get the most capability with the Rubicon or opt for something a little more on-road-oriented and luxurious with the Sahara X. That luxury side of the Wrangler shines brighter than ever now, too, as the refresh tacks on big-ticket items like a 12.3-inch touchscreen, available power seats and a fancy, new trail guide app.

Deciding between it or a Ford Bronco will remain as difficult as ever, but each has their strengths and weaknesses. No matter the trim, the Bronco is going to ride and handle better on account of its independent front suspension. Its interior is similarly sparse and barebones as the Wrangler’s, but just like the Jeep, you can spec out a fancy Bronco, too. If you want a V8, the only option is to go Wrangler 392. If you'd rather go desert-running and jump all over the place, the clear choice is a Bronco Raptor. That said, variety runs rampant in both the Wrangler's and the Bronco's lineups, so the decision could just as easily come down to style preferences and customization possibilities. No matter your choice, stepping into a Wrangler means stepping into one of the most-capable off-road rigs that money can buy.

What's new for 2024?

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler goes through a big mid-cycle refresh that brings lots of added tech, minor styling revisions, new trim levels and more. A mid-model year update sees the addition of the Xtreme 35 package for two-door Wrangler in addition to the four-doors. And for the full rundown of everything that's new and what we think about it, make sure to head over to our first drive review of the 2024 Wrangler.

What are the Wrangler’s interior and in-car technology like?

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler has a stylized interior to match the exterior looks. There's no mistaking it for any other vehicle when you're inside (OK, apart from the Gladiator). The exterior paint bleeds through onto the pillars and other parts of the interior. A tall, upright seating position provides a commanding view over the relatively short, narrow hood. You sit close to the windows and a windshield that is more raked than past Wranglers. All the controls are within an easy reach.



Despite the rugged do-anything aesthetic, the 2024 Wrangler adds a heavy dose of tech in the form of a new 12.3-inch touchscreen running UConnect 5 that comes standard and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It's a huge upgrade over the pre-refresh infotainment and ensures the Wrangler is running the most up-to-date and modern tech that Stellantis offers. The instrument cluster is still a mix of digital and analog, as a small customizable screen is sandwiched in between a pair of analog gauges. Step up to higher trims like the Sahara or Rubicon and Jeep adds a larger screen in between the two round dials that features more content and slicker graphics.

There's a disparity in materials depending on how you option it. A Sahara or Rubicon with all the leather boxes checked can start to feel half-luxurious inside, while a base Sport is a plastic and rubber paradise. Regardless of trim, though, the Wrangler's interior is a very different place to be than most SUVs for sale today (and a great improvement over its predecessors). One big upgrade for 2024 is the ability to spec 12-way power front seats, which were unavailable up until this year.

There are multiple roof designs available, but all allow the Wrangler to be a convertible, albeit with varying degrees of difficulty. It comes standard with the "Premium Soft Top, and that will be the loudest option of the bunch in the cabin. An optional "3-Piece Hard Top," in body-colored pieces improves security and visibility and quiets things down considerably. It also provides a pair of removable panels over the front seats, but they have to be stored someplace. On top of that, the "Sunrider for Hardtop by Mopar" can be tacked on which replaces the removable panels over the front seats with a soft top you can shove up and back to open "within seconds." You can also remove the rear-quarter window panels for a freer-flowing cabin while keeping the roof in place to prevent sunburns. If you're OK with the sun, though, there's another option, and it may be the best of both worlds. The Sky One-Touch Power Roof is basically a giant, powered cloth sunroof that provides the quickest and easiest way to let the air and sunshine in. It's also the most expensive option at $3,995.

Finally, Jeep lets you do some things other manufacturers don't with the Wrangler. The big one is that the doors (two or four) can be taken off — you can also spec the Dual Door Group option (with or without Premium Uppers) to get half-doors. Then, if you particularly enjoy the taste of bugs, the windshield can be laid flat on the hood. Remove the roof and you're basically left with a Jeep skeleton. Features like these are just the beginning of why the Wrangler is so well loved by its fanbase.

How big is the Wrangler?

Interior space for the Wrangler is respectable, especially if you opt for the four-door. Rear legroom is compromised in the two-door at just 35.7 inches, whereas the four-door provides a far more useful and comfortable 38.3 inches. The big annoyance is getting in and out of the two-door's rear seats — lifting the suspension (as owners often do) makes it even worse. Once you're back there, things are comfortable enough for short trips. However, the upright seating could become problematic for longer drives. Taller drivers may also find that the front seat doesn't move back far enough, though at least there's a power seat offered to more easily find your preferred seating position.

Cargo space for the two-door is a meager 12.9 cu-ft with the seats up and 46.9 cu-ft with them folded down. The larger four-door has 31.7 cu-ft of space with the seats up and 72.4 cu-ft when folded down, which is comparable to many two-row midsize crossovers. As we discovered in our Wrangler luggage test, the boxy design enhances versatility, but it's also an unusually shaped area with door latches and roof pillars taking up space. The Bronco cargo area is more spacious.

Ease of loading depends on your choice of roof (soft top or hardtop). The hardtop opens up the swing door and glass area easily, while the soft top makes loading some items a pain because you'll have to remove part of the soft top to access the whole loading area. It's also possible for fine dust and sand to make their way through the soft top's seals.