All-terrain tires can be a game changer when driving on rough and rugged surfaces. Whether it's off-roading, overlanding or casually driving on dirt roads, all-terrain tires will enhance your driving experience. If your vehicle has normal tires or all-terrain tires from the factory and want to upgrade, check out the best all-terrain tires for sale online.

$199.99 at Discount Tire

Key Features

long lasting and durable tread compound

Three Peak Mountain Snowflake rating (3pmsf)

Optimized void ratio

Aggressive shoulder elements

This Goodyear Wrangler UltraTerrain AT is built with a long lasting and durable tread compound. It has solid ride quality on regular roads while being more than competent for off-roading. The optimized void ratio reduces road noise and self-cleans for added traction in mud and sand. This tire has received a Three Peak Mountain Snowflake rating from the Rubber Manufacturers Association, an organization that certifies a tire's prowess in heavy snow conditions. The aggressive shoulder elements protect the tires even in the harshest driving conditions.

$195.99 at Discount Tire

Key Features

Serrated shoulder design

Stabilized tread center

Three Peak Mountain Snowflake rating (3pmsf)

Advanced deflection design

Maximum PSI of 80

50,000-mile warranty

The BFGoodrich All Terrain T/A KO2 is a very durable off-roading tire built with a CoreGard design that makes the sidewall 20% tougher. The serrated shoulder design maximizes grip in the mud, snow and when driving over rocks. The advanced deflection design protects the tires while driving in low-range 4WD mode. This tire has a Three Peak Mountain Snowflake rating and comes with a 50,000-mile warranty.

$226.97 at Discount Tire

Key Features

Best for light trucks

Comfort Control Technology

MaxTouch Construction

60,000-mile warranty

The Michelin LTX A/T 2 is an all-terrain truck tires made with an intense tread pattern that resists chips and tears while battling rough terrains. They are best suited for smaller pickup trucks. The Comfort Control technology Michelin implements reduces road noise and vibrations while driving. The MaxTouch Construction produces a wider contact patch that provides reliable traction on gravel.

$199.92 at Tire Rack

Key Features

Symmetric, high-void tread pattern

Independent tread blocks

Two high-strength steel belts

Three Peak Mountain Snowflake rating (3pmsf)

50,000-mile warranty

Pirelli develops an all-terrain tire that combines competent ride quality on the road while still being extremely off-road capable. This tire is suitable for crossovers, SUVs and pickup trucks. It has a high-void tread pattern that provides a quiet and smooth riding experience while still having an aggressive look that looks off-road ready at all times. The two high-strength steel belts inside of the tire add stability while the nylon reinforcement plies add durability and performance. This tire has a warranty up to 50,000 miles.

$248.99 at Tire Rack

Key Features

+Silane enhanced

Full-depth sipes

Maximum PSI of 80

60,000-mile warranty

The Continental TerrainContact A/T was created for crossovers, Jeeps and other SUVs that are off-road capable. The +Silane enhanced all-season compound this tire contains full-depth sipes and traction grooves that increase traction in wet and muddy conditions. The open pattern tread improves off-road performance while the closed shoulder design provides an extended tread life.

How long do all-terrain tires last?

All-terrain tires have more rugged tread that allows them to drive over rocky surfaces, but this also leads to faster wear and tear. You can expect all-terrain tires to last around 40,000 miles according to Mortons On The Move.

Pros and cons of all-terrain tires

All-terrain tires are great for driving off-road and dealing with rougher road conditions. The tread on them is deeper and the sidewalls are reinforced to increase off-road performance. One of the drawbacks is that they usually have a shorter tread life than normal tires. They are also noisier than normal tires and contribute negatively to fuel economy.

How do all-terrain tires perform in normal road conditions?

All-terrain tires are able to handle normal day-to-day driving in an effective manner. They aren’t as effective as standard all-season, winter and summer tires due to their off-roading oriented nature but can at least get you to where you need to go.

Are all-terrain tires good in rain?

All-terrain tires can hold their own in wet driving conditions but are better suited for rock, gravel, dirt and mud covered roads and trails.

All-terrain vs mud-terrain tires

All-terrain tires are meant to offer excellent performance in all conditions, but mud-terrain tires are designed for the toughest roads with deep mud. Mud-terrain tires are better suited for hardcore off-road enthusiasts. All-terrain tires are better for the average person with an off-road capable vehicle.

Are all-terrain tires good in snow?

Winter tires are designed for handling rough weather conditions and to provide the best snow traction. They aren’t designed to manage non-snowy road conditions while all-terrain tires can handle any terrain including light snow. All-terrain's are better than single terrain oriented tires.