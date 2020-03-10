If you're interested in buying a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, you've probably pondered which roof to get: the standard Sunrider soft top or the three-piece Freedom hard top. My answer: neither.

The Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon we tested recently came equipped with a new option introduced for the JL: the Sky One-Touch Power Top. What you're looking at here is the best of both worlds. You get the added security, quieter cabin and body-color look of the Freedom top, but with the option for the first and second rows to be open to the sky overhead. Better still, rolling the soft, accordion-like roof panel back is as easy as pressing a button on the windshield header.

The new JL Sunrider top is far superior to the JK's, but its easier operation isn't that easy. You still need to get out, unzip things, store panels places, etc. Meanwhile, the Freedom hard top also allows for al fresco motoring, but its T-top-like panels are only over the front seats and have to be hoisted off, stored some place and possibly scratched in the process.

If you're an everything-off kind of Wrangler owner, the Sunrider will still be the way to go. But I can think of only one way in which the Freedom top is superior to the Sky: price. It goes for $3,995, which compares to $1,195 for the plain black roof or $2,195 for the body-colored version. Note that you can only get the Sky roof body-colored and only with the four-door Unlimited in Sahara or Rubicon trim levels.

Is it worth that extra cost? If you're already shopping in that high-end corner of the Wrangler store, then absolutely. It's more versatile than the Freedom top, quieter and more secure than the Sunrider, and easier to operate than both.

