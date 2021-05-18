HOLLY, Mich. – The plug-in hybrid 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the most radical Jeep off-roader to date. There exists an option for every possible type of Jeep Wrangler buyer now, including those who might be open to a hybrid. We say “open to,” because frankly, we find it hard to believe that there was a significant chunk of the Wrangler demographic that was clamoring for the option – or at least not one as big as the faction screaming for a V8. Still, here it is, and not only is the plug-in-hybrid Wrangler impressive on paper, it’s available to a much larger subset of Wrangler owners than the also-new eight-cylinder variant. This from the company that said its customers want big engines.

But the 4xe is big in its own way. With a total system output of 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, it’s the second-most-powerful Wrangler. Plus, it’s tied for first in torque, which puts the diesel in third place (in case you’re keeping score at home) and leaves the turbo-four and plain-Jane V6 trailing the pack in the grunt department. That doesn’t mean much; we just wanted to remind you how many engines Jeep offers to current Wrangler buyers. If you were shopping in 2015, you took your V6 and liked it, thank you very much.

Those 375 ponies come care of a 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-banger paired to a 100-kilowatt (134-hp) electric motor that is mounted between the aforementioned gasoline engine and the eight-speed transmission, where it can both dole out the power stored in the 17-kWh battery pack and recapture energy during deceleration. That energy can be employed to travel up to 22 miles on electric power alone, or to give the gasoline engine a hand when operating in the default hybrid program.

The pack itself resides under the rear bench, preserving the cargo space behind the Wrangler’s second row, but note that the 4xe’s seats don’t fold quite so far out of the way as a normal Wrangler Unlimited’s. And yes, we’re focusing on the Unlimited here, as it's four doors only for the 4xe. You’re also forced into a Sahara, Rubicon or High Altitude model, too. Sorry, no Islander or base (Sport) model. Still, the PHEV is far less restrictive a choice than the V8 in this regard since the 392 model is exclusive to the Rubicon.

Apart from its powertrain, this Rubicon 4xe is, well, a Rubicon, and the numbers back that up. The 4xe gives up 1 degree of departure angle to the rest of the Rubicon variants because it settles a bit more on the rear tires/suspension due to that heavy battery. Apart from that, it runs almost spec-for-spec identical to the petroleum-only models. The only substantial difference is curb weight, but the other torque monsters in the lineup are pretty chunky too. The EcoDiesel tops out at just under 4,900 pounds; the 392 leapfrogs it at 5,100 and the 4xe Rubicon tops the heap at 5,222. The Sahara and High Altitude 4xe versions weigh about 100 pounds less.

This matters at the pump. While the 4xe may be a hybrid, driving it on the highway for extended periods will deplete the battery to the point where you’re relying pretty much exclusively on the 2.0T for propulsion. Because it’s a PHEV, the 4xe doesn’t have city/highway fuel economy figures assigned by the EPA, but rather a single “combined” rating of 20 mpg when operating without the benefit of the all-electric range.

Based on other Wrangler models (and factoring in the extra heft), we expect the all-gasoline highway figure would be roughly 21-22 mpg, which tracks with what we experienced in our brief time with the car. For city driving, the 49 “MPGe” rating from the EPA is your benchmark, but if you keep your trips short and your battery topped off, you may not use a single drop of fuel.

If we again compare that to the other “big” engines offered in the Wrangler, the EcoDiesel stands out as the long-distance champion (as diesels will do) with its 29-mpg highway figure. The 392? Well, the EPA won’t certify “LOL” in any of its categories, but that’s what 13 mpg city, 17 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined figures translate to in the real world. Seriously, if you even looked that number up, don’t buy a 392.