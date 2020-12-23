Official

Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid pricing announced

It starts a roughly $50,000 but there are tax credits and extra standard features

Dec 23rd 2020 at 2:20PM
  • 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe
  • Image Credit: Jeep
Jeep has posted pricing for its first plug-in-hybrid model, the Wrangler 4xe. At launch, the PHEV Wrangler is being offered first in Sahara and Rubicon trim and is four-door only. Pricing for those two versions has now been announced: For the Wrangler 4xe Sahara, it's $47,995 plus $1,495 destination, for a total of $49,490. For the Wrangler 4xe Rubicon, you're looking at $53,190 with destination. Both prices are before the expected $7,500 tax credit.

The non-hybrid Sahara is $40,160 (again with destination), so at first glance, the plug-in-hybrid powertrain would appear to command a $9,000 premium. But the 4xe includes enough optional equipment that it in fact ends up being about the same as the non-hybrid version. The 4xe Sahara gets as standard: leather, 20-inch wheels, Uconnect 8.4 with navigation, an Alpine premium audio system, the LED lighting package, and Selec-Trac 4WD with Dana 44 HD axles.

The non-hybrid Rubicon starts at $43,710, and although the Rubicon 4xe Launch Edition again includes several options, here, you're still paying a premium for the hybrid powertrain, which we calculate to be around $2,600. The Rubicon 4xe's included features are: 4:1 Rock-Trac heavy-duty full-time 4WD system, Uconnect 8.4 with navigation, an Alpine premium audio system, and the LED lighting package.

The plug-in-hybrid Wrangler combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with a transmission-mounted electric motor and an eTorque starter-generator. The combined output is 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. With a 17-kWh, liquid-cooled battery pack, the 4xe can go 25 miles on electric power alone. In combined driving, it can achieve 50 mpg-e. 

Wrangler 4xe production is already underway, with the first deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2021.

 

