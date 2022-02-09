2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review | Longer, better, faster, finer

The Wrangler may be Jeep’s iconic 4x4, but the Grand Cherokee has actually been the brand's best seller. This, despite going more than a decade since its last redesign. People like the thing, and they're bound to like it even more as this midsize, premium-oriented SUV was completely redesigned for '22. We effectively got a preview of it with the first-ever three-row Grand Cherokee L introduced last year, though, as both share the same general updates with a few exceptions.

Whether with two or three rows, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of the few authentic sport utilities still offered for a less-than-premium price. Its standard rear-wheel drive, V6 powertrain can be upgraded with one of three four-wheel drive systems, a 5.7-liter V8 option and eventually, a plug-in 4xe hybrid. An available air suspension guarantees a smooth ride and extra ground clearance, especially on the more capable Grand Cherokee Trailhawk model.

Although this capability helps it stand out in a crowded field of SUVs, the 2022 Grand Cherokee also impresses with its new, more luxurious cabin packed with the latest technology. While a base Laredo might compete with a Honda Passport, a Grand Cherokee Summit is a bonafide luxury vehicle. This range of capability and market segment is just one more reason why Jeep's bread winner is so appealing.

Interior & Technology | Passenger & Cargo Space | Performance & Fuel Economy

What it's like to drive | Pricing & Features | Crash Ratings & Safety Features

What's new for 2022?

In a word, everything. While the three-row model was introduced as a 2021, this is the first model year where both variants are spankin’ new. The new Grand Cherokee is lighter, quieter and soon to be offered with a 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain. The 2022 L get some of the features that debuted with the redesigned two-row, most notably including the front passenger entertainment screen.

What are the Grand Cherokee’s interior and in-car technology like?

The standard Grand Cherokee is offered with an attractively styled but low-feature interior heavy on gloss black accents and smooth surfaces. A heated steering wheel and heated seats are available from the base model on up (with a package, of course) and high trim levels slather on enough leather and niceties to make the Grand Cherokee a credible luxury vehicle. The Tupelo interior in the Summit Reserve is borderline decadent.

Depending on how you choose to equip it, the Grand Cherokee ranges from conventionally techy to gadget geek's dream land. The base Grand Cherokee includes the 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay paired to a six-speaker audio system, which can be upgraded to a 10.1-inch touchscreen with navigation and either an Alpine or top-flight McIntosh audio system. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB A and USB Type-C and HDMI inputs for personal devices.

An L model loaded up with the Summit Reserve and rear-seat entertainment packages will offer more USB ports than most owners could possibly utilize at once (feel free to prove us wrong). A 10.25-inch passenger-side infotainment screen option offers entertainment and comfort options for front-row passengers without tempting the driver with distraction.

How big is the 2022 Grand Cherokee?

The standard Grand Cherokee (above and below left) seats five and offers front passenger room that is nearly identical to the Honda Passport’s but is a bit tighter in the rear seat. The Grand Cherokee’s rear cargo area is a touch smaller too (37.7 cubic feet vs. 41.2). The Jeep is a larger vehicle overall than the Honda, so we chalk up the interior differences to the fact that the Grand Cherokee is engineered around a rear-wheel drive powertrain that imposes some physical constraints on the height of its floor, especially in the rear compartments.

The three-row Grand Cherokee L (above and below right) is more akin to the Ford Explorer, Kia Telluride or Honda Pilot. It gains 10 inches of overall length, most of which is dedicated to the third row. Despite that, its rearmost accommodations are on the smaller side compared to the other three-row SUVs. At 17.7 cubes, its cargo space behind the third row slots in neatly between the Pilot (16.5 cubic feet) and Explorer (18.2 cubic feet). The Telluride bests both with more than 21 cubic feet available in the way-back.

What are the Grand Cherokee’s fuel economy and performance specs?

The 2022 Grand Cherokee is currently available with a 293-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 and 357-horsepower 5.7-liter V8. Both are on par with the Ford Explorer, which offers 300 hp from a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder or 365 from its boosted V6. The Jeep’s previously available diesel appears to be dead for good (thank emissions regs for that one) and the 6.4- and supercharged 6.2-liter V8s previously offered in the SRT and Trackhawk models, respectively, are also missing from the new lineup.

While the V6 gets average fuel economy for the segment (if a bit lower than the aforementioned Explorer’s), the V8 will cost you a lot more at the pump, especially when compared to Ford’s turbocharged V6.

The two-row model is rated at 19 mpg city, 26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined with the V6 whether you opt for rear-wheel drive (standard) or four-wheel drive (optional). Jump up to the V8 and you’re looking at 14/22/17, but with 4WD is your only option.

In an L with 2WD, the 3.6-liter V6 is rated at 19/26/21. Adding 4WD drops that to 18/25/21. The V8 is again paired only to 4WD, so you’re getting 14/22/17 no matter what.

A plug-in model built around Jeep’s new 4xe powertrain will arrive in 2022. It is expected to match the V8’s power (and its weight, we’re certain) while returning far better fuel economy and offering dedicated all-electric capability, albeit with limited range (likely less than 25 miles).

Being the go-to American brand for 4x4s, Jeep offers three named 4WD systems for the Grand Cherokee, though two of them are mechanically very similar. The one offered on Laredo and Limited is a single-speed unit (Quadra-Trac I) that behaves much like mainstream all-wheel-drive systems, distributing torque to the front and rear axles as dictated by conditions. A more traditional four-wheel-drive system (Quadra-Trac II) with a two-speed transfer case and therefore a Low mode for rock crawling, is found in the Trailhawk as standard and as an option on Summit and Overland. An electronic limited slip-differential is added to it in the Trailhawk and Summit, and is an added option on the Overland. Jeep markets this version as Quadra-Drive II.

What's the Grand Cherokee like to drive?

The standard Grand Cherokee is 200 pounds lighter than the last-gen model was and Jeep engineered it for a lower center of gravity, improving its on-road handling and ride characteristics. The available air suspension’s sportiest setting drops the Grand Cherokee lower to the road and firms up the corners to make it feel almost car-like. The seats are likewise comfortable and offer robust adjustment in higher trims. Both of the currently available engines are carry-over units that offer competent but relatively uninspiring performance.

The off-road-ready Trailhawk model gets additional ground clearance thanks to its unique air suspension calibration along with the added traction of a limited-slip rear differential. It also borrows some serious hardware from the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon: the electronic anti-roll bar disconnect that provides improved suspension articulation over rougher terrain.. Note that the Trailhawk is only available as a two-row.

What other 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee reviews can I read?

It gets more tech than the L for now, and a Trailhawk to boot.

The brand goes upscale as it adds a third row to its capable family SUV.

The passenger screen is pretty good as gimmicks go

How much is the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee’s price and what features are available?

The two-row Grand Cherokee Laredo 2WD starts at $39,580 and comes with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. Standard equipment includes basic Uconnect 5, a six-speaker audio system, six USB charging ports, and synthetic leather trim on the main cabin touch points (steering wheel, etc.). Climb the trim ladder and you’ll find multiple options for slathering the cabin in increasingly fancy leather and wood.

Here are the trim breakdowns and starting prices for the 2022 Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L. All figures are based on 2WD (upgrading to 4WD generally costs about $2,000) unless otherwise noted and include $1,795 for destination.

Note that Jeep is also concurrently selling the previous-generation Grand Cherokee for 2022, but that is specified as the Grand Cherokee WK. We do not address that in this review, but is effectively what was sold last year.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee:

Laredo - $39,580.00

Altitude - $43,740.00

Limited - $45,900.00

Trailhawk (4WD only) - $53,465.00

Overland - $55,495.00

Summit - $59,555.00

Summit Reserve (4WD only) - $65,555.00

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L:

Laredo - $41,015.00

Altitude - $42,575.00

Limited - $46,545.00

Overland - $57,430.00

Summit - $59,695.00

Summit Reserve - $66,190.00

What are the Grand Cherokee’s safety ratings and driver assistance features?

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has not yet been crash tested by a third party.

Standard safety equipment includes forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian/cyclist detection, lane-keeping assist, lane-departure warning, rear cross-traffic warning, blind-spot warning, and adaptive cruise control with stop + go capability. Available options include a driver drowsiness warning system, a front cross-traffic warning system, a night vision assist system with pedestrian/animal detection, park assist (both parallel and perpendicular) and a 360-degree camera system.