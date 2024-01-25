2024 Jeep Wrangler two-door gets available 35-inch tire package

Jeep is fighting back against the aftermarket by adding popular modifications to the list of available factory-installed equipment. The two-door version of the 2024 Wrangler gets a new option package called Xtreme 35 Tire that adds 35-inch tires and a lift kit, among other features.

Available on the four-door version of the Wrangler since 2021, the Xtreme 35 Tire Package is only offered on the two-door model's Willys, Rubicon, and Rubicon X trims, and it's not compatible with the V6-powered or plug-in hybrid 4xe models (leaving the 2.0-liter turbocharged four). It adds precisely what its name suggests, so 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires, but there's a lot more to it. It also bundles 17-by-8-inch beadlock-capable wheels, a reinforced spare wheel mount to handle the extra weight, a 4.56:1 axle ratio, and a 1.5-inch suspension lift kit that includes specific shocks.

The modifications help the Wrangler go further off the beaten path. They unlock approach, breakover, and departure angles of 47.2, 32.4, and 40.4 degrees, respectively. For context, the standard Rubicon posts figures of 44, 27.8, and 37 degrees, respectively. Ground clearance checks in at 12.6 inches, up from 10 inches, and these changes allow the Wrangler to drive through 34 inches of water (up from 30 inches).

Not a lot changes visually; Jeep isn't plastering the Wrangler with "Xtreme 35" decals and emblems. The best way to spot a model equipped with the package is to look for the massive tires and the specific wheels, which are finished in black with bright accents on the spokes.

The Xtreme 35 Tire Package costs $4,495 when added to the Willys and Rubicon trims and comes standard on the Rubicon X. Adding it to the four-door model costs the same amount of money. Production is scheduled to start in March 2024. Buyers who want to add the Xtreme 35 Tire Package to the Rubicon trim can already place an order, but those who want a Willys will need to wait a few more weeks.

