The launch of the 2021 Ford Bronco went off almost without a hitch. It looked the part, it packed all the off-road goodies you could ask for, you could pull off the top, and there was a manual transmission option. The one hiccup was that the Sasquatch off-road package was restricted to the automatic transmission. Fans didn't take too kindly to that circumstance, and so, even before any Broncos have reached dealers, Ford announced that it has changed its mind.

So yes, now you will be able to order a Ford Bronco in any trim, any body style, with any transmission and pair it with the seven-speed manual transmission. It comes complete with electronic locking front and rear axles, Bilstein shocks, 35-inch mud-terrain tires, beadlock-capable wheels and wider fender flares. Worth noting is that the manual transmission is still only offered with the turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine. Opting for the turbo 2.7-liter V6 will require an automatic. For maximum off-road capability with the manual, you'll want the Badlands trim, which brings electronic sway-bar disconnect, but is still available with a manual transmission and four-cylinder.

While Ford has committed to the manual Sasquatch, there will be a bit of a wait. Ford expects the combination to be available in late 2021. You'll be able to piece together your ideal manual, Sasquatch-equipped Bronco soon, since the Bronco configuration site will go live next month. Then you'll be prepared when you head to a dealer to order the real thing.

