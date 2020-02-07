Assistant Editor, Zac Palmer: "In a small show as the Chicago Auto Show was this year, the Pacifica was the biggest surprise for me. I love the styling changes, and those quilted throw pillows … they are choice, and I’m glad to see Chrysler adding in some plush luxury to its minivan."

Managing Editor, Greg Rasa: "A new look, nice interior and all-wheel drive for the best minivan in the business. There were wilder, sexier products in Chicago, but this one gets points for real-world appeal."