CHICAGO — The Chicago Auto Show featured a range of debuts, from the powered-up Ford GT to the desert-conquering Jeep Gladiator Mojave. While there were few truly ground-breaking products, Chicago did give us the opportunity to get better looks at cars like the Civic Type R and Jaguar F-Type, which debuted previously but are finally making it to a U.S. auto show. Words are great, but we know, auto show pictures are what you really want. Enjoy.
2021 Chevrolet Suburban: Revealed with new independent rear suspension, more style, tech
2021 Chevrolet Traverse
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe: Tahoe gains long-needed independent rear suspension
2021 Chrysler Pacifica: A fresh face, and it brings back all-wheel drive
2020 Dodge Durango SRT Black: Dodge debuts Durango SRT Black appearance package
2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon Edition: More power, full carbon fiber body in surprise update
2021 Genesis GV80: First crossover from Genesis revealed
2020 Honda Civic Type R: Type R drops the fake vents up front, is still wildly popular
2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid: Sonata Hybrid to offer class-leading 52 mpg combined / Hybrid sedans compared
2021 Jaguar F-Type: It still looks spectacular / F-Type pricing includes one big decrease
2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave: As close to a convertible Raptor as you can get
2020 Jeep Wrangler High Altitude: Jeep takes Wrangler and Gladiator higher with premium High Altitude trim
2020 Kia Cadenza: Bigger touchscreen and a new dash to fit it
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Weekender: Live the luxurious European van life here in the U.S.
2020 Nissan Frontier: Packs a new V6 destined for the next-gen truck
2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition: Toyota Tacoma, Tundra, 4Runner add off-road gear
2021 Toyota Highlander XSE: It wants to be your sporty sport utility vehicle
2021 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition: Toyota Tacoma, Tundra, 4Runner add off-road gear
2021 Toyota Tundra Trail Edition: Toyota Tacoma, Tundra, 4Runner add off-road gear
2021 VW Atlas: New look, more powertrain options